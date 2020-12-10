Black-Owned Cosmetics Brand, Juvia's Place, releases an Inclusive Red and Berry Lipstick Collection
Dec 10, 2020, 09:00 ET
SECAUCUS, N.J., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Every makeup-wearer needs the perfect red lip, and Juvia's Place's Reds and Berries Lipstick Collection features an array of red and berry-colored lipsticks, lip-glosses and two lip liners.
The Reds and Berries Collection is a follow-up to the Nude Lipstick Collection, which launched in July.
The Reds and Berries collection contains 9 velvet matte lipsticks ($14 each) broken down into three color families: Red Cherry, Red Wine and Berries.
The Reds Cherry Family
- So Red
- Afrik
- The Perfect Red
The Reds Wine Family
- Rouge
- Rude Girl
- Fierce
The Berries Family
- Frenemy
- Drama Queen
- Oh Damn
The set also includes two liquid lipsticks:
- Scarlet
- saRed Velvet
6 Lip Glosses ($13 each)
- Ruby Rose
- Sweet Beets
- Maroon
- She's Royal
- Culture
- Cherry Love
2 Luxe Lip Liners ($10 each)
- Wine
- RUBY
The complete collection can be purchased for $224.
Founded in 2015 by Chichi Eburu, Juvia's Place is a Black-owned cosmetic brand. Today Juvia's Place is one of the most celebrated makeup lines currently on the market. Known for their African-themed palettes and richly pigmented blushes and highlighters Juvia's Place is your one-stop-shop for high quality and affordable makeup. The Red and and Berries Lipstick Collection can be purchased at HERE.
For press inquiries contact: [email protected]
SOURCE Juvia's Place