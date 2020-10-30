Black-Owned Cosmetics Brand, Juvia's Place Releases Glittery New Collection

SECAUCUS, N.J., Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh off the heels of the release of the Nubian Holiday Collection, Juvia's Place is releasing a sequel to their limited Edition Wahala Palette.

The Wahala 2 Collection which will officially launch on Nov 2, is perfectly poised to be the IT collection for the Holiday season.

The full collection features an iconic 30-shade eyeshadow palette, one lip gloss, and one liquid lipstick.

WAHALA 2 PALETTE $38

The Wahala 2 Palette lets you unleash your fiercest and most intense eyeshadow looks with its array of 30 new bold and beautiful shades including different beautiful shimmers, duo chromes with the finest pearls, finely milled glitters and matte textures.

Wa- ha- la is a Nigerian pidgin word meaning drama, trouble, and intensity.

"We were heavily inspired by the craftmanship of the Festac Mask with a twist, which embodies the first Iyoba also known as queen Mother of the Benin Empire. A Mask must come to life by the wearer of the mask to symbolize a mood or feeling. Within this palette we take a journey through different color-families from icy cold silvers, to periwinkle, to aqua marine blue-greens. We complete the journey with a stroll through fields of orange and maroon shades."

Featuring what we call, "shades made to play," you'll find a full spectrum of color with everyday wearability.

Wahala Lips

SHAKARA- A beautiful soft coral Matte Liquid Lipstick

Introducing our newly formulated velvet-matte liquid lipstick. It's long wearing, creamy and smooth texture makes it a top-of-the line Liquid Lipstick. It dries into a comfortable matte finish.

PETTY BETTY- a pinky-nude lip gloss

This beautiful rich and pigmented gloss provides a creamy luscious, non-sticky feeling. Can be worn with Shakara Liquid Lipstick or worn on its own.

The Wahala Collection ($60) can be purchased on Juviasplace.com, Ulta Beauty Stores or Ulta.com

