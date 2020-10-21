Black-Owned Cosmetics Brand, Juvia's Place Releases Their Holiday Collection

SECAUCUS, N.J., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Black-Owned Cosmetics brand, Juvia's Place , is jumping into the holiday season early with the release of their new holiday gift sets, The Nubian Royal, The Nubian Glow, and The Nourishing Lip Balm Bundle.

The Nubian Royal and the Nubian Glow sets each contain a 6-pan eyeshadow palette and two lip balms. Products can be purchased individually or as a set.

The Nubian Royal Holiday Giftset- $26

Nubian Glow Giftset

A set of one eyeshadow palette and two nourishing lip balms.

Set contains:

The Nubian Glow Palette- $15

Top Row:

SHADE 1- a shimmery gold with yellow gold reflective pearls

SHADE 2- a rusty matte orange shade

SHADE 3- a Soft shimmery gold reflects mixed with green pearls

Bottom Row:

SHADE 1- a neon matte orange yellow shade

SHADE 2- a shimmery gold mixed with finely milled multicolored glitter and pearls.

SHADE 3- a Pearl-like texture of white gold and champagne pearls

The Nubian Glow Lip Balms- $12

Guava & Mango

The Nubian Royal eyeshadow palette- $15

Top Row:

SHADE 1- a shimmery purple reflective shade with soft lilac reflects

SHADE 2- a Pearl iridescent purple with blue pearl like reflects

SHADE 3- a matte royal purple shadow

Bottom Row:

SHADE 1- A matte medium toned purple shade

SHADE 2- A matte cool toned lilac shade

SHADE 3- A finely-milled lilac and pink glitter infused in shimmery light blue reflective pearls

The Nubian Royal Lip Balms- $12

Berries- provides a slight Berry Tint to the lips

Caramel- provides a slight caramel nude tint to the lips

The Nourishing Lip Balm Bundle- $50

This Hydrating and smoothing lip balm offers a clear to tinted texture with long-lasting moisture. Formulated and enriched with a combination of soft butters, Baobab, Manketti and Jojoba for better hydration and replenishment. Our Nourishing Lip balm melts effortless onto lip with Its slim bullets while providing Long lasting benefits.

Benefits:

Provides healthy looking and Moisturized Lips

Lips feel instantly nourished, softer, and glossier

Infused with Mango and shea butter to provide protection again dehydration

Infused with Baobab, Manketti, Sunflower and Jojoba Oils to help penetrate skin easily for moisturization

Vegan and Cruelty Free.

Formulated without Talc, parabens, phthalates, or mineral oil

Flavors:

BERRIES- provides a slight Berry Tint to the lips

CARAMEL- provides a slight caramel nude tint to the lips

MANGO- Provides a clear smooth texture to the lips

PASSION FRUIT - Provides a slight soft pink tint to the lips

MINT- provides a cooling effect and clear texture to the tips

Items can be purchased at Juviasplace.com, Ulta Beauty stores, and Ulta.com

For media inquiries, pictures, or more information please email [email protected]

SOURCE Juvia's Place

