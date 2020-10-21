Black-Owned Cosmetics Brand, Juvia's Place Releases Their Holiday Collection
Oct 21, 2020, 11:30 ET
SECAUCUS, N.J., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Black-Owned Cosmetics brand, Juvia's Place, is jumping into the holiday season early with the release of their new holiday gift sets, The Nubian Royal, The Nubian Glow, and The Nourishing Lip Balm Bundle.
The Nubian Royal and the Nubian Glow sets each contain a 6-pan eyeshadow palette and two lip balms. Products can be purchased individually or as a set.
The Nubian Royal Holiday Giftset- $26
Nubian Glow Giftset
A set of one eyeshadow palette and two nourishing lip balms.
Set contains:
The Nubian Glow Palette- $15
Top Row:
SHADE 1- a shimmery gold with yellow gold reflective pearls
SHADE 2- a rusty matte orange shade
SHADE 3- a Soft shimmery gold reflects mixed with green pearls
Bottom Row:
SHADE 1- a neon matte orange yellow shade
SHADE 2- a shimmery gold mixed with finely milled multicolored glitter and pearls.
SHADE 3- a Pearl-like texture of white gold and champagne pearls
The Nubian Glow Lip Balms- $12
Guava & Mango
The Nubian Royal eyeshadow palette- $15
Top Row:
SHADE 1- a shimmery purple reflective shade with soft lilac reflects
SHADE 2- a Pearl iridescent purple with blue pearl like reflects
SHADE 3- a matte royal purple shadow
Bottom Row:
SHADE 1- A matte medium toned purple shade
SHADE 2- A matte cool toned lilac shade
SHADE 3- A finely-milled lilac and pink glitter infused in shimmery light blue reflective pearls
The Nubian Royal Lip Balms- $12
Berries- provides a slight Berry Tint to the lips
Caramel- provides a slight caramel nude tint to the lips
The Nourishing Lip Balm Bundle- $50
This Hydrating and smoothing lip balm offers a clear to tinted texture with long-lasting moisture. Formulated and enriched with a combination of soft butters, Baobab, Manketti and Jojoba for better hydration and replenishment. Our Nourishing Lip balm melts effortless onto lip with Its slim bullets while providing Long lasting benefits.
Benefits:
- Provides healthy looking and Moisturized Lips
- Lips feel instantly nourished, softer, and glossier
- Infused with Mango and shea butter to provide protection again dehydration
- Infused with Baobab, Manketti, Sunflower and Jojoba Oils to help penetrate skin easily for moisturization
- Vegan and Cruelty Free.
- Formulated without Talc, parabens, phthalates, or mineral oil
Flavors:
BERRIES- provides a slight Berry Tint to the lips
CARAMEL- provides a slight caramel nude tint to the lips
MANGO- Provides a clear smooth texture to the lips
PASSION FRUIT - Provides a slight soft pink tint to the lips
MINT- provides a cooling effect and clear texture to the tips
Items can be purchased at Juviasplace.com, Ulta Beauty stores, and Ulta.com
For media inquiries, pictures, or more information please email [email protected]
