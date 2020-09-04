Black-owned Digital Marketing Agency, The Marketing Plug, Launches No Money Down Web Design Service

CHICAGO, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Marketing Plug is a black-owned digital marketing agency in Chicago, with clients nationwide. Renita Williams, the founder of The Marketing Plug, recently announced that the company would be offering a new service to better serve its clients during the pandemic.

The new No Money Down Web Design Service is the first of its kind, providing small businesses and entrepreneurs the opportunity to have a professionally designed website without any upfront costs. Once clients approve their website, they simply activate it and select a monthly maintenance plan ranging from $39/mo. to $99/mo. All monthly plans include hosting, custom domains, analytics, automatic backups, SSL security, and monthly change requests.

"There are many do-it-yourself website builders out there, but everyone doesn't have an eye for design. Professionally made websites typically cost thousands of dollars. This new service is the perfect solution for those that don't want their website to look 'homemade' and don't want to break the bank," says Renita Williams.

The onboarding process is just as impressive. Clients complete a 15-minute questionnaire and receive a fully functioning website demo in 30 days or less. After the client reviews and activates their website, it launches in just three days. The service is best for informational sites, personal sites, and basic eCommerce sites. Their web design portfolio has templates for all industries, including beauty, business, manufacturing, services, legal, and non-profit.

Studies show that 75% of consumers judge a company's credibility based on their website design. With a proprietary process, The Marketing Plug can create custom, high-quality websites at scale, empowering business owners to establish a professional online presence.

The Marketing Plug was founded on the belief that digital marketing is the ultimate equalizer. Thanks to technology, small businesses can effectively compete with large corporations — if their digital marketing game is on point.

The Marketing Plug works hard to level the playing field for every entrepreneur, dreamer, and small business owner by providing them with the tools to acquire customers online. Their mission is to facilitate economic growth by providing equal access to quality digital marketing and web design services, especially to minority-owned businesses.

Renita Williams is a Certified Digital Marketing Expert focused on helping entrepreneurs and small businesses grow through web design, SEO, SEM, Lead Generation and CRM Automation. She founded The Marketing Plug in 2015 and has helped hundreds of business owners level up with digital marketing.

