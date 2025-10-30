Black-Owned Gin Breaks Through: The Old G Wins "Best Gin in Show" at Global Spirit Awards

The award comes on the heels of the gin's debut of a new 200ml pocket bottle—extending its cultural footprint and accelerating growth despite industry headwinds

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Old G, the Black- and minority-owned premium London Dry gin brand, has been awarded Best Gin in Show at the 2025 Las Vegas Global Spirit Awards , earning a 98-point score and recognition from Forbes as one of the top-rated spirits in the world.

For a newcomer in a traditional category, the win is a milestone — not just for the founders, but for the community the brand represents.

"This isn't hype. This is what happens when craft, cultural credibility and commercial focus come together," said Peter Ibrahim, co-founder and spirits industry veteran. "We've been telling people from the start — The Old G is different. From the ingredients to the process, this is the highest quality gin on the market. This award is proof."

Although Black Americans account for nearly 12% of alcohol sales in the U.S.—spending an estimated $3 billion annually on spirits—fewer than 2% of industry executives are Black, and only about 175 spirits brands nationwide are Black-owned, according to Forbes and Black Spirits Legacy. The Old G's recognition is a rare breakthrough in an industry where Black entrepreneurship and influence remain dramatically underrepresented.

The Old G isn't just another gin—it's redefining how premium spirits show up in culture. With deep community roots and bold design, it represents a new wave of brands reshaping the shelf.

Craft Meets Culture

Distilled nine times, made from organic botanicals and finished using a unique aeration process that eliminates burn, The Old G delivers a silky-smooth, full-bodied flavor with no sugar, no carbs and no artificial flavors or colors.

It's a bold, clean London Dry gin built for sipping — neat, on the rocks or with a single mixer — offering an experience more in line with Cognac or whiskey than traditional gin.

Founders, Legacy and the Culture That Raised Us

Founded by Peter Ibrahim, an Egyptian entrepreneur who grew up in the UK and Hebru Brantley, a Black American visual artist and cultural icon, The Old G merges small-batch spirits excellence with cultural storytelling and modern design.

"We built The Old G to honor the OGs—the storytellers, the elders, the culture-bearers who shaped us," said Hebru Brantley. "From the liquid to the bottle, this is about legacy—and making sure our communities see themselves in premium spirits culture."

The bottle, designed by Brantley, stands out with its sculptural form and cultural symbolism — bringing a design-first approach to an often-overlooked category.

New Format, Same Spirit: The 200ml Pocket Old G

To build on this momentum, The Old G is introducing the 200ml Pocket Old G — a portable, design-forward format meant for on-the-go moments, retail visibility and discovery. It brings the brand's premium quality to new audiences while retaining the edge, identity and storytelling that define it.

"We don't look like traditional spirits or gin people — and that's exactly the point," added Ibrahim. "We've built something that looks amazing, tastes even better and speaks directly to a community and culture that's been overlooked in premium spirits for too long."

Scaling the Unscalable

Since its 2024 debut, The Old G has sold over 2,000 cases — a feat fewer than 7% of new spirits brands, especially minority-owned, ever reach.

As the holiday season approaches, The Old G is expanding distribution and ramping up community-driven activations across key cities.

NEW POCKET OLD G COMMERCIAL: https://vimeo.com/1123401079/64d75ea751

About The Old G

The Old G is a bold, Black- and minority-owned premium London Dry gin that redefines what a classic spirit can be. Distilled nine times, made with organic botanicals and aerated for smoothness, it offers unmatched quality and character. Guided by Peter Ibrahim's strategic vision and Hebru Brantley's artistic legacy, The Old G honors the OGs — the wise voices and mentors who shape our communities. It's more than a drink. It's a tribute. A story. A legacy in a bottle.

Learn more at https://theoldg.com.

