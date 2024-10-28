Black-Owned Law Firm, Led by Father-Daughter Duo, Re-Named Best Law Firm by The American Institute of Trial Lawyers

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Led by Attorney Zulu Ali and his daughter, Attorney Whitney Ali, the Law Offices of Zulu Ali & Associates, LLP (https://zulualilaw.com/), the largest Black-owned law firm in California's Inland Empire and one of the Top Five Black Law Firms (https://blackstarsonline.com/here-are-five-leading-black-owned-law-firms-that-are-shaping-opportunities-for-americans/) has been re-named Best Law Firm by The American Institute of Trial Lawyers.

Attorney Whitney Ali & Attorney Zulu Ali

The American Institute of Trial Lawyers is an invitation-only professional organization composed of premier law firms and trial attorneys from each state. These law firms and attorneys exemplify the very best qualities and qualifications. Each law firm must meet stringent qualifications. Selection is based on a thorough multi-phase process that includes peer nominations and third-party research. Membership is extended to only a select few in each state and/or region.

Inspired by the legacy of civil rights attorneys Charles Hamilton Houston, Thurgood Marshall, and Avon Williams, Jr., the Law Offices of Zulu Ali & Associates, LLP was founded in 2007 by Attorney Zulu Ali with a focus on representing persons accused of crimes, immigrants, and persons seeking civil justice in state and federal courts. Attorney Zulu Ali is on the list of counsel at the African Court of Justice and Human Rights in Tanzania, Africa and the International Criminal Court at The Hague, Netherlands.

Attorney Zulu Ali, is a former police officer and U.S. Marine Corps veteran. He earned a juris doctorate in law (J.D.) from Trinity International University; a degree with a focus on African studies from Regents College through a consortium with Tennessee State University; and is a doctoral scholar researching pan-African business and trade at California Southern University.

Firm partner, Attorney Whitney Ali, earned a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of California, Riverside, and a Juris Doctorate from John F. Kennedy University College of Law. She began her legal career assisting with the firm's criminal case management in 2015 under the mentorship of her father, Attorney Zulu Ali, who is the firm's founder and principal attorney. In 2021 attorney Whitney Ali was named a management level partner.

In 2022, Attorney Ali, along with his daughter Attorney Whitney Ali, were recognized as two of the Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD), Law and Justice Edition. MIPAD is a global civil society initiative in support of the International Decade for People of African Descent, proclaimed by the United Nation's General Assembly resolution 68/237 (https://face2faceafrica.com/article/father-daughter-attorney-duo-honored-as-two-of-the-most-influential-people-of-african-descent-mipad-in-law-and-justice).

Attorney Zulu Ali is the Director of the Linda Reese Harvey Stop and Frisk Youth Leadership Academy (https://stopfriskacademy.com/), which mentors and trains at-risk youth to deal with police encounters; Founder and Director of the Southern California Veterans Legal Clinic (https://zulualilaw.com/?page_id=1539), a legal clinic offering no cost and low cost legal services to military veterans; Board Member of the Islamic Development Center of Moreno Valley; and a member of Iota Phi Theta Fraternity, Inc. (https://iotaphitheta.org/leadership) serving on the international governing body (Grand Council) as General Legal Counsel.

Both attorney Zulu Ali and attorney Whitney Ali are distinguished biographees of Marquis Who's Who; and Attorney Zulu Ali is a recipient of the Albert Neilson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award in 2021 (https://wwlifetimeachievement.com/2021/06/21/zulu-ali/), Marquis' Top Lawyer in 2021, and received the Marquis Who's Who Humanitarian Award for 2022. In 2017, Attorney Ali was recognized as one of the most influential African American Leaders in Los Angeles by the National Action Network founded by Reverend Al Sharpton.

Attorney Zulu Ali has been named a Top 100 Lawyer (https://nbltop100.org/members/zulu-ali/) and Whitney Ali has been named a Top 40 Lawyer under the age of 40 (https://nbltop100.org/members/whitney-ali/) by The National Black Lawyers. Attorney Zulu Ali has also been named a Top 100 Lawyer by the National Trial Lawyers (https://thenationaltriallawyers.org/members/zulu-ali/).

