Black-Owned Pharmacy Startup in St. Louis Combines Services of Walgreens and Amazon to Address Pharmacy Desert Crisis

ST. LOUIS, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Louis is home to the only Black-owned pharmacy in Missouri, GreaterHealth Pharmacy & Wellness. In response to a local pharmacy desert crisis, this innovative pharmacy startup adopted a business model that combines both the business models of Walgreens and Amazon. The pharmacy's free delivery service and telehealth offerings cover the St. Louis Metropolitan area and is helping to eliminate pharmacy deserts for over 45K residents. St. Louis residents who are living in pharmacy deserts can join the pharmacy and get pharmacy services from the comfort of their home within minutes of calling the pharmacy.

Closures of major pharmacy chains such as Ride Aids and Walgreens have disproportionately impacted Black and Brown communities and more specifically have created pharmacy deserts in these communities. Pharmacy deserts are areas without a pharmacy within a square mile radius or half-mile for those with transportation barriers. A lack of pharmacy access leads to worsening chronic conditions and increased healthcare costs. Millions of people across the U.S. are being impacted by pharmacy deserts, and Black and Latino communities are being hit the hardest.

The founder and CEO, Dr. Marcus Howard, presents a solution to the growing problem for millions of Americans and his focus on localized and accessible community pharmacy is at the center. "To make pharmacy more accessible in pharmacy deserts we are first bridging the trust gap and second, we are making it more convenient by offering free medication delivery and telehealth options," says Dr. Howard.

GreaterHealth Pharmacy & Wellness delivers medication, over-the-counter products, and fruits and vegetables to St. Louis residents for free. They also offer virtual telehealth services such as medication education, health screenings, and helping residents coordinate with other healthcare providers to ensure a faster pathway to a healthier lifestyle. The pharmacy has especially benefit residents with Medicaid coverage who often times are without transportation and most at-risk for problems with medication adherence.

Dr. Howard's model for pharmacy is a solution to address pharmacy deserts in the country's most under resourced rural and urban communities. Dr. Howard explains "I am looking forward to having a GreaterHealth Pharmacy in communities that need them most."

Community leaders interested in addressing pharmacy deserts by bringing a GreaterHealth Pharmacy & Wellness to their community can reach out to the company's leadership team via its website at greaterhealthpharmacy.com or by email at [email protected] .

