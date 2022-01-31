Black-Owned Publishing Company to Award 73 Scholarships for First-time Women Authors

ATLANTA, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bestsellers Academy, announced the launch of its Girl Share Your Story! Scholarship which provides 73 scholarships for black women who have a desire to write and publish a book. This initiative commemorates Phillis Wheatley, the first African-American woman to publish a book in 1773.

In response to the historic underrepresentation of Black female authors, the Bestsellers Academy has pledged its support to assist women in sharing their stories with the world. Recipients will receive writing, coaching and marketing support to self-publish a book.