Black-Owned Superhero Brand Offers Hope & Escapism in Times of Pain

DURHAM, N.C., July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aza Comics, owned by black woman creator Jazmin Truesdale and known for its roster of multicultural female superheroes, is aiming to continue providing hope and escapism for the world as people support the Black Lives Matter movement. "Aza Comics has always addressed the issues of black people in its storylines," says Truesdale, "I'm just happy that now people are finally understanding what is happening and joining this fight that is truly everyone's fight."

The Aza Universe is centered almost entirely around women of color and has always tried to provide hope and inspiration for women around the world as they face various issues like racial inequity, sexism, misogyny and homophobia. This hits especially close to home for Truesdale as countless black women like Sandra Bland and Breonna Taylor have yet to see justice in a time when black women face the highest rates of homicide in the US. During this time, Aza Comics received an incredible growth in sales and exposure as more people discovered what the Aza superhero universe is all about. "I just want people to at least feel safe in their imagination," says Truesdale. "For black people and many other people of color, everywhere we look pain is reflecting back at us. I want Aza Comics to be that escape where you can feel heard and empowered to fight another day."

Aza Comics has a lot in store this year for its growing number of fans. "We will do what we've always done," says Truesdale," Continue to grow and enrich the lives of people of color around the world and partner with people and brands who truly care about the lives of others." The company plans to use its revenue to invest in entrepreneurs of color, support women athletes, expand its universe with more inclusive superheroes and do what it can to continue being a voice.

Aza Comics is a superhero brand based in Durham, North Carolina founded by serial entrepreneur and author Jazmin Truesdale. The company is known for its multicultural female superheroes and philanthropic initiatives that have been featured in Vogue, TIME, USA Today, and various other national and international publications.

