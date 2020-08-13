Black-Owned 'Vnus Box' Offers Beauty Box Delivery Service With a Twist

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the rise in popularity of subscription box services during the pandemic, the entrepreneur behind a new beauty box service hopes to offer something different while supporting families affected by COVID-19 and promoting emerging black-owned businesses with every box they sell.

Founder La Vera Wilson expresses that, in times of duress, the most powerful thing we can do is create and support one another.

Vnus Box, founded by actress and philanthropist La Vera Wilson, features a curated selection of all-natural skincare and beauty supplies as well as jewelry, wellness products, apparel, accessories, and homewares from black-owned businesses delivered monthly to subscribers' doorsteps. Each Vnus Box is filled with eco-friendly, vegan, cruelty-free goodies that meet the unique interests and needs of each subscriber, including exclusive artwork from local artists.

The Vnus Box was created by women for women to promote health and wellness first and beauty second. The company is focused on helping subscribers live longer, stronger, healthier lives while partnering with brands that share their values and vision. Wilson created her black-owned enterprise with a focus on making the world a better place.

"I wanted to create a subscription box that I hadn't seen before - a box full of products that made you feel good and were also good for people and good for the planet," Wilson said. "Through our unique 'cause box' service, we are committed to saving lives and bringing to others."

A portion of all proceeds from every Vnus Box subscription goes to the non-profit effort Project Vnus, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization established this year to create transformative, long-lasting change by investing in resources to fight social inequities.

The project is currently focused on supporting low-income families experiencing hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic by providing them with free monthly essentials boxes including sanitizers, masks, gloves, and other items.

"We have proudly provided monthly essentials to more than 200 families already through the sales of our popular Vnus Box," Wilson said. "We remain committed to ensuring that fewer children and families go without things that will truly help them through these challenging times.

Learn more about Vnus Box and Project Vnus at https://www.vnusbox.com.

