Black-owned WHTWRKS Recognized for Exceptional Revenue Growth in Multiple Categories on Adweek's Fastest Growing List

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WHTWRKS, a full-service marketing agency led by seasoned industry veterans with backgrounds in entrepreneurship, marketing, and the entertainment industry, has been awarded top spots in multiple categories on Adweek's Fastest Growing List for 2020. To earn this honor, companies had to provide three years of earned revenue from 2017-2019 with at least $250,000 earned in 2017 and demonstrate continual revenue growth over the three-year reporting period.

WHTWRKS, co-founded in 2013 by Martin Ekechukwu, specializes in marketing strategy, consulting, celebrity partnerships, content production, and live experiential events for brands focused on bridging the relevancy gap to their target audience. Ekechukwu has worked with multi-billion-dollar companies in the Food & Beverage industry, such as Barcardi and The Hershey Company. Still, he discovered it's the boutique firms making the greatest creative impact and delivering results that usually get lost in the layers of big service marketing agencies. This is why being recognized on Adweek's Fastest Growing List is such an honor.

"It's a welcomed recognition of our hard work as a company and agency," says CEO Martin Ekechukwu, a Duke University's Fuqua School of Business graduate and self-proclaimed hybrid marketer. "Building small brands and startups, preparing them for 10x revenue growth and international expansion requires persistence, endless effort, and precise strategy. To say it's not easy is an understatement. Being recognized as a fast-growing company not only in the Southeast but worldwide is an honor, especially in today's climate."

2020 has brought many challenges for ad agencies and the brands they represent. A pandemic and the continual social unrest have forced agencies to think on their feet, pivot their strategies, and hone their expertise to strengthen brand relationships. To grow in the face of adversity like WHTWRKS has done is nothing less than extraordinary.

Located in Biscayne Park, FL, WHTWRKS has grown by 220% over the last three years, working with select clients such as BET Networks, Burger King, and Gilead. A black-owned company, WHTWRKS's mission is to use pop culture to fill an emotional gap and they assert that Black culture can be this connection. By producing culturally connected content and using diverse platform distribution such as social and digital media, television, and live experimental events, WHTWRKS has proven itself to be the fastest-growing culture company by helping companies stay relevant and bridging the gap to the people.

"Each of our owner/founder/partners has decades of experience and active experience leading a cultural revolution," says Ekechukwu and WHTWRKS is only getting started making waves in the advertising industry. With revenue projections signaling future exponential growth, WHTWRKS continues to be a fast-growing US ad agency poised for global recognition.

About WHTWRKS

About Adweek

Adweek is the leading source of news and insight serving the brand marketing ecosystem. First published in 1979, Adweek's award-winning coverage reaches an engaged audience of more than 6 million professionals across platforms including print, digital, events, podcasts, newsletters, social media and mobile apps. As a touchstone of the advertising and marketing community, Adweek is an unparalleled resource for leaders across multiple industries who rely on its content to help them do their job better.

