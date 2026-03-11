Black Pearl Commences Tender Offer for Selectis Health, Inc.

BROOKLYN, N.Y., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Pearl Equities, LLC has commenced a tender offer to purchase up to 100% of the outstanding shares of Selectis Health, Inc. (OTCQB: GBCS) at $5.05 per share, in cash. The full terms of the offer, including complete instructions and links for shareholders who wish to tender their shares, are contained in the Schedule TO filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Shareholders are encouraged to read it or call (800) 769-4414 for assistance.

"This offer represents a 45% premium to today's trading price. We believe this is in the best interest of shareholders and welcome the opportunity to work constructively with the Board toward a successful outcome. Selectis shareholders are encouraged to tender their shares or contact D.F. King & Co. at (800) 769-4414 to learn how."

— Abe Schwartz, CEO, Black Pearl Equities, LLC

To Shareholders: Please read the Offer to Purchase and related materials filed with the SEC at www.sec.gov before making any decision. Consult your own financial, legal, and tax advisors. The decision is yours to make.

The Tender Offer will expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on May 11, 2026, unless extended (such date and time, as the same may be extended, the "Expiration Time") or earlier terminated. In order to receive the Offer Price, holders and beneficial owners of shares subject to the Tender Offer must validly tender and not validly withdraw their shares on or prior to the Expiration Time, in accordance with the procedures described in the Tender Offer Materials.

The Offer is subject to certain conditions, including, among others, a minimum tender condition requiring that at least 51% of the outstanding shares of Selectis Health be validly tendered and not withdrawn prior to the Expiration Time, the absence of a material adverse change with respect to Selectis Health, and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions as set forth in the Offer to Purchase. As of the date of this press release, the Board of Directors of Selectis Health has not yet formally responded to the Offer. Shareholders are encouraged to carefully review the Schedule TO and related Offer materials filed with the SEC at www.sec.gov, or to contact the Information Agent at the number below with any questions.

D.F. King & Co., Inc. has been appointed as the Information Agent (the "Information Agent") for the Tender Offer, and Equiniti Trust Company has been appointed as the Depositary (the "Depositary") for the Tender Offer. Questions concerning the Tender Offer may be directed to the Information Agent. You may call the Information Agent via telephone toll free at (800) 769-4414 or (646) 452-2614 outside the U.S. and Canada, or via email at [email protected].

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding Black Pearl Equities' intentions, beliefs, expectations, or projections relating to the proposed acquisition of Selectis Health, Inc. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance, or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to: the failure of any condition to the Offer to be satisfied or waived, including the 51% minimum tender condition; the failure to obtain any required regulatory, governmental, or third-party consents or approvals; active opposition to the Offer by the Board of Directors or management of Selectis Health, including the adoption of defensive measures or the solicitation of competing offers; litigation or legal proceedings initiated by Selectis Health or its shareholders in connection with the Offer; changes in the business, operations, financial condition, or prospects of Selectis Health prior to or following the expiration of the Offer; adverse developments in general economic, market, or industry conditions; changes in applicable law or regulation; and other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Nothing in this press release should be construed as a guarantee, representation, or warranty of any kind with respect to the consummation of the proposed transaction or the consideration to be received by shareholders. No forward-looking statement should be relied upon as a representation of future events or outcomes. Black Pearl Equities, LLC expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update, revise, or supplement any forward-looking statement contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Black Pearl Equities, LLC | 901 Myrtle Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11206 | (212) 235-1367 | [email protected]

SOURCE Black Pearl Equities LLC