Black++ Productions Presents HATSHEPSUT - The Longest Reigning Female Pharaoh's Story Comes to Life in a Completed Short Film Production

LOS ANGELES, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Who is Hatshepsut? Long before it was common to see a woman rule – there was Hatshepsut. The Ancient Egyptian Female Pharaoh who reigned over a prosperous Egypt and expanded trade for her country. Like all Palace intrigues, Hatshepsut had her scandals and rivalries. She married her half-brother and became Queen, but later in life her own stepson tried to destroy her legacy. Hatshepsut is often depicted as a man and may have dressed this way to assert her authority, but she also lived and loved as a woman! Long before powerful Queens Elizabeth and Mary, long before women empowerment and #MeToo … comes the story of a woman who defied gender and society. Her story is brought to life as a short film that has completed production in Southern CA.

Hatsheptsut film poster

HATSHEPSUT stars, Kelsey Scott (12 Years a Slave), Terence Bernie Hines (Secret Life of Walter Mitty), Delpaneaux Wills (Vice) and Rhomeyn Johnson (Parks and Recreation). The dramatic story of this enigmatic female ruler is only a small part of this mini-epic's historic pedigree. Director Sonia Machado-Hines said, "we were inspired by the success of Black Panther, and our cast is part of the make-up of New Hollywood; but I don't know which is more exciting, watching this film come together on the playback, or the backstory of how this story came about from one of the world's best known literary figures."

HATSHEPSUT first came to life as a project with Gore Vidal, screenwriter Quendrith Johnson and Dr. Hessam Nowzari, as a feature-length script. Gore Vidal was an integral part of making this script come to life with his guidance and script notes for more than two years before his death. This shorter version was crafted for director Sonia Machado-Hines who, with Terence Bernie Hines, added their input as contributing writers. This film is dedicated to Gore Vidal.

"We pulled from the ancient world, the tech world, anywhere in the world to honor Hatshepsut's legacy," Producer, Terence Bernie Hines noted.

Set for release in 2019, HATSHEPSUT directed by Sonia Machado-Hines was shot on three locations, including the Salton Sea. The cast includes: Kelsey Scott, Terence Bernie Hines, Delpaneaux Wills and Rhomeyn Johnson. For complete cast/crew, and EPK, please visit HATSHEPSUT on IMDb.

