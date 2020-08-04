Black Ridge Provides Update on Sustain:Us Transaction

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. (the "Company" or "Black Ridge") (OTCQB: ANFC) provided the following updates on the previously announced asset purchase from S-FDF, LLC and S-FDF, LLC's activities. The Company anticipates that the closing of the asset purchase agreement will occur on October 1, 2020. Mr. Ira Goldfarb, Executive Chairman of S-FDF, LLC, stated that "We are continuing to build our company with a devotion to producing freeze-dried foods that are exceptionally tasty, nutritious, and convenient, with high scalability and low environmental impact. We are excited for the public to meet our products, which will be sold directly to consumers and through traditional mass channels."

S-FDF has effectuated the following steps and plans:

Began build out of global headquarters and state-of-the-art manufacturing in newly leased facility in Irving, Texas

On track to commence commercial production in the fourth quarter of 2020 focusing on freeze-dried foods with exceptional taste and long-lasting shelf life

Retained patent counsel and is expected to file initial process and utility patents by year-end 2020

Signed with Oracle's Netsuite Business Management Software to have a robust system which has the built-in flexibility, commerce ready ERP and native business intelligence for the team to have the visibility and controls needed for its growth

Contracted with a leading NYC branding agency to build and develop branding and design

Organized a management team of highly professional and experienced industry veterans

Cultivating strategies to support and empower local communities and employ sustainable practices with the ultimate aim of reducing waste while promoting health

