Black Rifle Coffee Company & the Boot Campaign Team Up to Support Veteran Wellness With New Co-Branded Boot

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Rifle Coffee Company (BRCC), America's leading Veteran-owned and operated coffee company, is teaming up with the Boot Campaign to support active duty service members, veterans, and military families.

With the release of a new co-branded Altama Maritime Assault Mid boot, 100% of proceeds from boot sales will support Boot Campaign's mission to restore the lives of veterans and military families. Boot Campaign's health and wellness program provides comprehensive treatment for five invisible wounds that impact Veterans: PTS, traumatic brain injury, chronic pain, self-medication, and insomnia.

Getting veterans the care they need and deserve in a timely, compassionate, and individualized manner saves lives because suicide should not seem like the only option. That is exactly what Boot Campaign does.

"Black Rifle Coffee Company was built by the service community, and we work our hardest every day so that we can give back to that community," said BRCC Co-Founder & Boot Campaign Board Member Mat Best. "This collaboration with the Boot Campaign gives us the opportunity to show our gratitude in a tangible way. Through this partnership, we're supporting one of the most innovative and effective veterans organizations out there, and we couldn't be prouder to do it."

"Black Rifle Coffee Company's purpose is more than just profits. Their commitment to giving back to those who serve is palpable," said Boot Campaign CEO, Shelly Kirkland. "All of us at Boot Campaign are honored to have dedicated partners like their team by our side -- and in new boots -- to work together to provide life-changing care for veterans and military families."

To learn more about the Boot Campaign's #LaceUpAmerica campaign or to support the organization's mission through the purchase of the new BRCC & Boot Campaign Altama Maritime Assault Mid boot, visit: https://bootcampaign.org.

About the Boot Campaign:

Established in 2009, Boot Campaign's mission is to unite Americans to honor and restore the lives of veterans and military families through individualized programs. Accredited by the Better Business Bureau and with a Platinum rating from GuideStar, more than 87% of funds raised by Boot Campaign go directly to its mission-minded programs. To learn more, visit www.bootcampaign.org and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram using the handle @bootcampaign.

About Black Rifle Coffee Company:

Black Rifle Coffee Company is a veteran-owned coffee company serving premium coffee to people who love America. Founded in 2014 by Green Beret Evan Hafer, Black Rifle develops their explosive roast profiles with the same mission focus they learned while serving in the military. They're committed to supporting veterans, first responders, and the American way of life. With every purchase made, they give back. Learn more at: blackriflecoffee.com/pages/about-us.

