BLACK RIFLE COFFEE COMPANY AND CO-FOUNDER MAT BEST RELEASE "FOLDED FLAG" MUSIC VIDEO HONORING FALLEN SOLDIERS AND GOLD STAR FAMILIES

Original song marks a $150,000 commitment to the Major Brent Taylor Foundation and the launch of a multi-year Memorial Day initiative refocusing the holiday on remembrance

SALT LAKE CITY, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This Memorial Day, Black Rifle Coffee Company is, as always, stepping away from promotions and putting the focus back where it belongs, on the men who never came home and the families who carry that weight long after the headlines fade. Co-Founder Mat Best has written and released "Folded Flag," an original song and music video honoring fallen service members and their Gold Star families, with proceeds and awareness supporting the Major Brent Taylor Foundation.

Major Brent Taylor Foundation

The release is backed by Black Rifle Coffee Company's $150,000 contribution to the Major Brent Taylor Foundation, established by Jennie Taylor after her husband, Major Brent Taylor, was killed in action while serving overseas. The Foundation supports Gold Star families by building community, providing resources, and standing beside those navigating life after loss. This contribution is part of a broader BRCC commitment to deliver millions in support to veterans, active-duty service members, first responders, and their families in 2026—through both direct funding and ongoing, hands-on support.

"Memorial Day should be spent with the people you love, grilling, laughing, and enjoying the freedom we've all been given," said Best. "But that freedom was paid for by men and women who didn't make it home, and by families who carry that loss every single day. 'Folded Flag' is a reminder of that weight. It's a hopeful way to honor the ones we've lost, the families who continue to live with that sacrifice, and the cherished memories they carry with them. Because while we set aside one day to remember, the truth is every day of the year is Memorial Day for someone."

"Folded Flag" delivers a raw and powerful message about what the folded American flag represents, not just service, but loss and what is left behind in its wake. The song draws from Best's personal experiences in the military, the close friends he lost in combat, and the enduring weight carried by Gold Star families long after the ceremony ends. At its core, it is a tribute to those who never came home and the lives forever changed because of it. Authenticity is central to the project. The individuals featured in the video are real combat veterans, many from the special operations community, bringing lived experience and credibility to every frame.

"We need to get back to the real meaning of Memorial Day in this country. For families like mine, it is deeply personal," said Jennie Taylor, Founder of the Major Brent Taylor Foundation. "'Folded Flag' captures the essence of why this Foundation exists. Memorial Day comes and goes, but for those of us who live in the aftermath of tragic loss, the impact is lifelong — and this level of support is invaluable."

Memorial Day has turned into the start of summer for a lot of people, and there's nothing wrong with spending it with friends and family. But at its core, this day is about sacrifice. "Folded Flag" is meant to bring that back into focus, to remind people why this day exists in the first place, and to honor those who never made it home.

"Folded Flag" is available now on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and YouTube Music, with the official music video HERE. Those who want to support Gold Star families can learn more or make a donation at majorbrenttaylor.com in honor of a fallen service member.

Black Rifle Coffee Company's commitment to the military community isn't a campaign, it's who we are. "Folded Flag" continues that commitment while marking a new chapter alongside the Major Brent Taylor Foundation, with a deeper focus on honoring the fallen and supporting Gold Star families.

Mat Best is a U.S. military veteran with five combat deployments with the 2nd Ranger Battalion, followed by multiple years deploying to various combat zones as a contractor. After his time in service, he co-founded Black Rifle Coffee Company (BRCC) in 2014, helping build it into a nationally recognized brand rooted in supporting veterans, active-duty military, and first responders. His approach to leadership is shaped by his time in service, carrying the same discipline, accountability, and mission-first mindset into everything he builds.

A #1 bestselling author and New York Times bestselling author of Thank You for My Service, Best has built a platform that blends storytelling, humor, and patriotism, reaching millions across digital media. His Memorial Day films have consistently resonated within the veteran community and beyond, grounded in authenticity and lived experience.

With "Folded Flag," Best delivers his most personal work to date, continuing his commitment to honoring those who never made it home and the families who carry that loss forward.

About Black Rifle Coffee Company

Black Rifle Coffee Company (BRCC) is a veteran-founded coffee company serving premium coffee to people who love America. Founded in 2014 by Green Beret Evan Hafer, Black Rifle develops their explosive roast profiles with the same mission focus they learned while serving in the military. BRCC is committed to supporting veterans, active-duty military, first responders, and the American way of life. To learn more about BRCC, visit www.blackriflecoffee.com.

About the Major Brent Taylor Foundation

The Major Brent Taylor Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting Gold Star families by fostering relationships, providing resources, and building community for loved ones navigating life after loss. The Foundation was established in honor of Major Brent Taylor by his widow, Jennie Taylor, a Gold Star spouse. To learn more, visit majorbrenttaylor.com.

SOURCE Black Rifle Coffee Company