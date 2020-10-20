Black Rifle Coffee Company Announces New, Outdoor-Forward 'Free Range American' Digital Media Brand

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Rifle Coffee Company (BRCC), America's leading veteran-owned and operated coffee company, today enhanced its digital media capabilities through the launch of Free Range American , a media brand designed to inspire the American dream through hard work and adventure.

Featuring the most important voices in outdoor recreation, entrepreneurship, leadership, and public service, Free Range American will build on BRCC's reputation as a purpose-forward, e-commerce powerhouse by offering BRCC consumers a compelling new way to understand and experience outdoor recreation and conservation and BRCC's broader mission of serving those who serve others.

Taking a bold strategic approach, the company announced a range of new offerings that will give consumers broad access to original content across digital platforms.

"As a company, we have the opportunity to build on the values that inspire us as individuals and Americans," said BRCC Founder and CEO Evan Hafer. "We built Free Range American to expand that mission. America has an incredible historical and ecological legacy of outdoor exploration. Through Free Range American, we can tap into that legacy by providing a platform for the people who are protecting it, and we can introduce an entirely new generation to outdoor recreation, self-reliance, and conservation as a way of life.

About Black Rifle Coffee Company:

Black Rifle Coffee Company is a veteran-owned and operated coffee company that specializes in premium coffee . Founded in 2014 by Green Beret Evan Hafer, Black Rifle develops their explosive roast profiles with the same mission focus they learned while serving in the military. They're committed to supporting veterans, first responders, and the American way of life. With every purchase made, they give back. Learn more at: blackriflecoffee.com/pages/about-us.

