Black Rifle Coffee Company Donates $150K to the Barstool Fund for Veteran-Owned Small Businesses

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Rifle Coffee Company (BRCC), America's leading veteran-owned and operated coffee company, is proud to support Dave Portnoy and Barstool Sports in sustaining veteran-owned small businesses that have been impacted by the effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

BRCC and its Founder and CEO Evan Hafer donated a combined $150K to support the Barstool Fund, as it saves main street businesses across the United States. Hafer, who started BRCC in his garage after a nearly 20-year career as a Green Beret & CIA contractor, is working with the Barstool Fund to specifically support business-owners who share his military background, service-before-self ethos, and interest in investing in the active duty military & veteran community.

The coffee company is also encouraging coffee-lovers to support veteran-owned small businesses through direct donations to the Barstool Fund via a "donate-at-checkout" option on the company's website.

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy started the Barstool Fund in December 2020 with a $500,000 contribution. To date, the Barstool Fund has raised nearly $35,000,000 from more than 215,000 supporters and has supported 236 small businesses.

Learn more about the Barstool Fund and how to donate and apply here: https://www.barstoolsports.com/the-barstool-fund.

