Black Rifle Coffee Company Opens Tennessee Roasting Facility

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Veteran-owned and operated Black Rifle Coffee Company is proud to announce the opening of its Manchester, Tennessee, roasting facility as part of the company's $6 million investment in that state. Combined with their Utah facility, the Tennessee plant will ensure that consumers all over America receive the freshest coffee available, roasted to order and delivered right to their door.

"As our company grows, so does our need to be close to our customers," said Evan Hafer, the CEO and founder of Black Rifle Coffee Company. "Opening the roasting facility in Tennessee gives us the ability to deliver the highest-quality product to the entire eastern half of the United States in the most cost-efficient and timely manner possible."

The Manchester facility is expected to create 52 jobs over the next five years, and since Black Rifle Coffee Company is committed to hiring 10,000 veterans as the business expands, qualified veterans living in Tennessee will have first consideration for any open positions. As a further commitment to former service members, the company will give preference to veteran-owned businesses as they bring on new vendors and suppliers.

"Our commitment to veterans is one of the cornerstones this company was built on," said Mat Best, the vice president of Black Rifle Coffee Company. "Whether it's supporting veteran and first responder causes, funding the Veteran Entrepreneur Investment Program, or giving veterans and veteran-owned companies priority in our hiring process and vendor programs, our company will always stand with those who protect our country and the communities we live in."

Black Rifle Coffee Company is hosting a grand opening event on August 22 from noon to 3 p.m. at the new facility located at 621 Park Tower Road in Manchester. This event is open to the public and will include a ribbon cutting with words from Evan Hafer, Mat Best, and Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe; a tour, food, entertainment, and lots of fresh-roasted coffee will follow!

About Black Rifle Coffee Company

Founded in 2014 by CEO and former U.S. Army Green Beret Evan Hafer, Black Rifle Coffee Company was built on the foundation of providing coffee and culture to the people who love America. More than just a high-quality, roast-to-order coffee company, it's a veteran-owned business, operated by principled men and women, many who have served their country honorably through military service or as first responders. Black Rifle Coffee Company is dedicated to employing and empowering former service members through its pledge to hire 10,000 veterans and through its commitment to helping entrepreneurial veteran causes.

SOURCE Black Rifle Coffee Company

Related Links

https://www.blackriflecoffee.com/

