Black Rifle Coffee Company to Attempt GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Title for Most Participants in a Coffee Tasting Video Conference

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Rifle Coffee Company, America's leading veteran-owned and operated coffee company, is gearing up for its first-ever attempt to break the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Title for the most participants in a coffee tasting video conference. The caffeine-fueled effort -- led by former Green Beret and BRCC Founder & CEO Evan Hafer, former Army Ranger & BRCC co-founder Mat Best, and Marine Veteran & BRCC partner Logan Stark -- will invite coffee heads from around the world to connect virtually over home-brewed or pre-packaged coffee on Nov. 7 at 1 p.m. CST.

"Black Rifle Coffee Company's mission is to create a strong culture and community for people who love coffee, and right now, that means finding ways for us to connect no matter where we are," said BRCC Vice President of Marketing Molly Schweickert. "Millions of people around the world look forward to coffee as part of their daily routine, and the idea of bringing people together around that daily ritual while attempting to set a world record aligns perfectly with what we do as a company. We're excited to be working with Guinness World Records and with coffee enthusiasts around the world for this."

BRCC's goal is to bring 3,000 coffee lovers together virtually to claim the title. In order to verify the effort with GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™, participants must engage during the video call by submitting a photo of themselves holding a home-brewed or pre-packaged cup of coffee.

About Black Rifle Coffee Company:

Black Rifle Coffee Company is a veteran-owned coffee company serving premium coffee to people who love America. Founded in 2014 by Green Beret Evan Hafer, Black Rifle develops their explosive roast profiles with the same mission focus they learned while serving in the military. They're committed to supporting veterans, first responders, and the American way of life. With every purchase made, they give back. Learn more at: blackriflecoffee.com/pages/about-us.

