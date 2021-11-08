Black Rock Bar & Grill Offers Free Steak Dinner in Honor of Veteran's Day

HARTLAND, Mich., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Veteran's Day, Black Rock Bar & Grill locations throughout Michigan will offer all veterans a free steak dinner on Thursday, November 11, 2021. The dinner includes Black Rock's award-winning Certified Angus Beef ® steak, cooked by the guest on a 755-degree volcanic sizzling rock.

Free steak dinners are available at all Michigan Black Rock locations, including Ann Arbor, Canton, Davison, Portage, Grand Rapids, Hartland, Novi, Utica and Woodhaven. The offer is available to dine-in guests only and includes a side.