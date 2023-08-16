Black Rock Coffee Bar Accelerates Growth, Welcomes Industry Veteran Mark Davis as CEO

Trendsetting brand places business growth expert at the helm to further drive market leadership

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Rock Coffee Bar today announced the hiring of Mark D. Davis as Chief Executive Officer. Davis will leverage his track record in developing strategic business plans and implementing profit-building initiatives to continue establishing the emerging brand as a segment leader.

Since its market debut, Black Rock Coffee Bar has empowered and elevated its baristas to accelerate authentic guest connection with exceptional products, spaces and stories that inspire the next visit. By doing so the organization has established a cult following of loyal and enthusiastic fans built upon these genuine customer and barista connections. The emerging coffee trendsetter currently operates more than 100 locations across the country—with more than 100 additional locations slated to open by 2026.

"Black Rock is a massively popular brand with all the ingredients for success," said Davis. "There is a tremendous opportunity to further accelerate the company's growth through the development and execution of consistent processes and systems that will shine a spotlight on the organization's key differentiators, increase same-store sales, drive staff retention and establish industry-leading revenue margin based on systemwide alignment and collaboration."

Prior to joining Black Rock Coffee Bar, Davis was a key player in achieving exponential growth for multiple fast-casual concepts, including Bagel Brands, Panera Bread and Tokyo Joe's. In his role as CEO of Tokyo Joe's, the brand more than doubled its national footprint under his leadership.

"We're beyond excited to welcome Mark to our team, and we believe he will take the success we've already achieved to the next level," said Jeff Hernandez, co-founder and executive chairman of Black Rock Coffee Bar. "I have no doubt that Mark is going to rocket Black Rock from an emerging leader to full-blown nationwide sensation status. He's the true personification of our brand ethos: grit, growth, gratitude and grace; and we can't wait to see how he catapults us to the country's top coffee spot."

The key to Black Rock Coffee Bar's success is superior products and great people. Its coffee is made from the highest quality beans and roasted in small batches regionally for the freshest, best tasting coffee. Black Rock provides the ultimate barista-guest experience that brings its "Fuel Your Story" motto to life via caffeine, connection and community. From Black Rock Coffee Bar's unmatched products to its inviting stores, it's no surprise that this emerging brand has earned twice the customer loyalty of its top competitors.

For more information on Black Rock Coffee Bar, visit www.br.coffee.

About Black Rock Coffee Bar
Black Rock Coffee Bar is a national boutique coffee shop known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful Fuel® energy drinks. Founded as a family-owned and operated business in Oregon in 2008, Black Rock Coffee Bar now operates more than 100 retail locations in seven states, alongside a growing monthly coffee subscription service. Black Rock was named the Fastest Growing Private Company in Oregon and SW Washington in 2021 by the Portland Business Journal and ranked as one of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies by Inc. Magazine's 5000 Annual List in 2022. Black Rock's culture is built on being a positive force for the communities it serves and empowering the team members who fuel their locations by displaying the 4G's of Black Rock – grit, growth, gratitude and grace.

For the latest from Black Rock Coffee Bar, follow on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok. Download the Black Rock Coffee Bar app in the App Store.

SOURCE Black Rock Coffee Bar

