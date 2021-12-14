Black Rock Coffee Bar Accelerates its Growth with New Store in Tempe, Arizona

Located at 9895 South Priest Drive at the intersection of South Priest Drive and W. Ray Road in Tempe, the new 2,000 square-foot stand-alone Black Rock Coffee Bar is set to open on Friday, December 17 th . To celebrate its grand opening, Black Rock will offer all customers free 16 oz. drinks all day at this location.

"With up to 23 Black Rock Coffee Bars in Arizona, we feel as if we've been adopted by the state."

"We have had our eyes on this site for quite some time – it is conveniently located right off Interstate 10 in a high traffic area that is surrounded by other familiar retail chains," said Josh Pike, CEO of Black Rock Coffee Bar. "With up to 23 Black Rock Coffee Bars in Arizona, we feel as if we've been adopted by the state. We promise to serve this community with grace, which we try to teach our baristas. We tell them, 'You never know what someone is going through when they order their beverage, so try to make their day just a little bit better if you can.'"

Incorporating Black Rock's signature industrial modern design, the new Tempe store will also feature a large Arizona-themed mural that is designed to connect to the region.

Founded in 2008 in Portland, Oregon, an area of the Pacific Northwest known for its coffee excellence, Black Rock Coffee Bar continues its rapid expansion through the west and into the sunbelt, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Oregon, Texas and Washington. The boutique coffee chain recently was named the Fastest Growing Private Company in Oregon and SW Washington in 2021 by the Portland Business Journal.

The Black Rock culture prides itself on providing opportunities for young people to learn how to lead, run a business, and develop people skills. The brand was founded on three principles that are referred to as the 3 Cs: Community, Connection and Coffee. It also is guided by what the company calls the 4 Gs: Grit, Growth, Grace and Gratitude.

About Black Rock Coffee Bar

Black Rock Coffee Bar is a national boutique coffee shop that is known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful blended energy drinks. Founded as a family owned and operated business in Oregon in 2008, Black Rock Coffee Bar has grown to more than 100 retail locations in seven states. The Black Rock culture emphasizes personal and professional growth for each Black Rock employee and ensuring that they provide compassionate customer service towards each person who experiences the store.

For more information, visit https://br.coffee/

