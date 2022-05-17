Black Rock Coffee Bar Adds a Fifth Location to Mesa, Arizona

"We're excited to continue investing in Arizona with the opening of our 5th Mesa location," said Josh Pike, CEO of Black Rock Coffee Bar. "We are building a strong presence within the Mesa community, and this new location will deepen our customer relationships and extend our reach as we strive to be the coffee and caffeine provider of choice in Arizona."

With nearly 110 stores across the U.S., the popular coffee chain that is guided by three principles - coffee, community and connection, is known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful Fuel® energy drinks. Its mission is to be a positive force in the communities it serves.

Founded in 2008 in Portland, Oregon, an area of the Pacific Northwest known for its coffee excellence, Black Rock Coffee Bar continues its rapid expansion in the West and into the Sunbelt with locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Oregon, Texas and Washington. The Portland Business Journal recently named the boutique coffee chain the 2021 Fastest Growing Private Company in Oregon and SW Washington.

