Black Rock Coffee Bar Bolsters its Commitment to Children's Cancer Association

CCA's JoyRx Music program draws on the universal appeal of music to lift spirits and enable young patients to feel joy during stressful and painful experiences related to extended hospitalizations and treatments for life-threatening illnesses. To start, Black Rock will underwrite a fully stocked JoyRx Music cart for a pediatric hospital in Austin, Texas.

JoyRx Music programing is always free for families and brought to patients by trained CCA music specialists. Each session engages hospitalized kids of all ages and diagnoses to choose the "music medicine" experience that best fits their needs. The bedside and virtual program offers patients the option to watch a live music session, request a song, sing along, or engage in music lessons with instruments from the cart.

The company will help facilitate CCA's joy-based programming, provide year-round Black Rock presence at CCA events and look for ways to fuel the CCA community with its products.

"We are in awe of what CCA stands for and are honored to support such a meaningful organization that provides a bright light in children and their families' lives as they face cancer or serious illness," said Jeff Hernandez, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Black Rock Coffee Bar. "If we can help lift them up or make their day just a little bit better, we will."

"It's incredible to see the team at Black Rock passionately rallying around CCA's mission to create Joy for kids with serious illness," said Danielle York, CEO, CCA. "This deepening of our partnership, coming at a time when both of our organizations are expanding across the nation, is significant. We are grateful for Black Rock's commitment to JoyRx Music and support of CCA."

In addition to the JoyRx Music program, Black Rock Coffee Bar will also collaborate with CCA in various events as well as provide gift cards to any of the 75-plus Black Rock Coffee Bar locations across the country for CCA-served families.

About Black Rock Coffee Bar

Black Rock Coffee Bar is a national boutique coffee shop that is known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful blended energy drinks. Black Rock initially was founded in Oregon in 2008, by a three-family father-son partnership that includes Jeff Hernandez and his dad Rob; brothers Daniel and Jeremy Brand and their father Jack; and Ryan Hagler and his father, John. Today, Jeff Hernandez and Daniel Brand run the business full-time while overseeing more than 75 stores nationwide and growing. The Black Rock culture places importance on personal and professional growth for each Black Rock employee, and on ensuring that they provide compassionate customer service towards each person who experiences the store. For more information, visit https://br.coffee/

About Children's Cancer Association/JoyRx

Children's Cancer Association (CCA) knows it takes more than medicine to treat cancer and serious illness. When a child is facing life's most challenging moments, they also need emotional healing. For 25 years, CCA has delivered programs to help young patients find their Joy. JoyRx Music, Mentorship, and Nature programs reduce the loneliness, stress, and perception of pain for young patients—transforming their pediatric healthcare experience—and are offered at no-cost to families and hospital partners.

Simply put: Joy makes sick kids feel better.

See JoyRx in action at JoyRx.org, JoyRxMusic.org, Facebook.com/CCAJoyRx, and Facebook.com/JoyRxMusic

