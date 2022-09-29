Black Rock Coffee Bar Bolsters its Presence in San Antonio, Texas

The national boutique coffee chain now has 16 stores in The Lonestar state

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Rock Coffee Bar, a national boutique coffee chain founded in Portland, Oregon, is opening a second Black Rock Coffee Bar location in San Antonio, Texas. With its grand opening set on Friday, October 7, the announcement comes two months after the popular coffee chain opened its first location on Blanco Road on August 5th.

Known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and popular Fuel ®️ energy drinks, the new store is located at 13980 Nacogdoches Road at the intersection of O'Connor Rd. At its grand opening on October 7th, Black Rock Coffee Bar will offer all customers free 16 oz. drinks all day at this location.

The grand opening festivities will continue with daily specials ranging from "Buy One Get One" to free merchandise through October 14th. On October 15th, a daily featured large sized Fuel will be offered to guests for $2. The Fuel campaign will run through October 19th and allow guests to try the brands most favored Fuel flavor combinations.

"We are excited to bring a second store to the great city of San Antonio," said Josh Pike, CEO of Black Rock Coffee Bar. "We've fallen in love with Texas. Just this year, we've opened nine stores in the Lonestar state, and we intend on increasing our footprint in San Antonio. It's a community we love to serve by providing an environment that is lively, friendly and welcoming."

With more than 100 stores across seven states, the approximately 2,000 square-foot San Antonio location incorporates Black Rock's signature industrial modern design and features a large Texas-themed mural that is designed to connect to the region.

Founded in 2008 in Portland, Oregon, an area of the Pacific Northwest known for its coffee excellence, Black Rock Coffee Bar continues its rapid expansion through the west and into the sunbelt, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Oregon, Texas and Washington. In 2021, the boutique coffee chain was named the Fastest Growing Private Company in Oregon and SW Washington by the Portland Business Journal. This year, Black Rock Coffee Bar ranked 837th among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies by Inc. Magazine's 5000 Annual List.

The Black Rock culture prides itself on providing opportunities for young people to learn how to lead, run a business, and develop people skills.

About Black Rock Coffee Bar

Black Rock Coffee Bar is a national boutique coffee shop that is known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful Fuel® energy drinks. Founded as a family owned and operated business in Oregon in 2008, Black Rock Coffee Bar has grown to more than 100 retail locations in seven states. The Black Rock culture prides itself on not only being a positive force for the communities it serves, but also the team members that fuel their locations day in and day out. An important aspect of their team mission is to recognize those that go above and beyond by displaying the 4G's of Black Rock – grit, growth, gratitude and grace.

For more information, visit https://br.coffee/

SOURCE Black Rock Coffee Bar