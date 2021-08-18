Black Rock Coffee Bar Introduces a Pumpkin-Heavy Fall Menu of Flavorful Drinks - Highlighted by the Pumpkin Blondie

Rounding out the fall drink menu is the Pumpkin Foam Cold Brew, Shaken Iced Pumpkin Espresso with Oat Milk, Huckleberry Fuel and the Caramel Pecan Breve. With this menu, Black Rock Coffee Bar aims to provide its consumers an experience that is reminiscent of Thanksgiving.

Pumpkin Blondie – To get into the spirit of the season, the Hot Pumpkin Blondie is a twist to Black Rock's all-time favorite drink, the Caramel Blondie. The Pumpkin Blondie is made with hints of caramel, white chocolate and pumpkin. For a finishing touch, it is topped with cinnamon + nutmeg.



The Pumpkin Blondie is also available iced and blended.





– To get into the spirit of the season, the Hot Pumpkin Blondie is a twist to Black Rock's all-time favorite drink, the Caramel Blondie. The Pumpkin Blondie is made with hints of caramel, white chocolate and pumpkin. For a finishing touch, it is topped with cinnamon + nutmeg. Pumpkin Cold Foam Brew – The Pumpkin Cold Foam is underscored by a blended foam made up of a pumpkin pie flavor and nonfat milk. The foam is combined with white chocolate and vanilla and is finished with a cinnamon + nutmeg topping. Adding cream is optional.





The Pumpkin Cold Foam is underscored by a blended foam made up of a pumpkin pie flavor and nonfat milk. The foam is combined with white chocolate and vanilla and is finished with a cinnamon + nutmeg topping. Adding cream is optional. Shaken Iced Pumpkin Espresso with Oat Milk – The Shaken Iced Pumpkin Espresso with Oat Milk is shaken with ice, espresso shots, pumpkin and is topped off with Oat Milk. It is light, refreshing, low in calories and made with everyone's favorite alternative milk.





The Shaken Iced Pumpkin Espresso with Oat Milk is shaken with ice, espresso shots, pumpkin and is topped off with Oat Milk. It is light, refreshing, low in calories and made with everyone's favorite alternative milk. Huckleberry Fuel – For those who want to indulge in something a little more fruity and carbonated that will provide all the energy they need, Black Rock offers a delicious combination of Huckleberry and Blackberry for yummy organic fuel.





For those who want to indulge in something a little more fruity and carbonated that will provide all the energy they need, Black Rock offers a delicious combination of Huckleberry and Blackberry for yummy organic fuel. Caramel Pecan Breve – Shifting to pecan pie-lovers, the Caramel Pecan Breve features a mouth-watering combination of butter pecan, caramel sauce, espresso with whipped cream. It is topped with a beautiful and tasty caramel drizzle.



The Caramel Pecan Breve is available hot, iced, blended or as a shake

Each drink price will vary depending on modifications to the original receipt including alternative milks, additional flavors or additional shots.

About Black Rock Coffee Bar

Black Rock Coffee Bar is a national boutique coffee shop that is known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful blended energy drinks. Black Rock initially was founded in Oregon in 2008, by a three-family father-son partnership that includes Jeff Hernandez and his dad Rob; brothers Daniel and Jeremy Brand and their father Jack; and Ryan Hagler and his father, John. Today, Jeff Hernandez and Daniel Brand run the business full-time while overseeing more than 75 stores nationwide and growing. The Black Rock culture places importance on personal and professional growth for each Black Rock employee, and on ensuring that they provide compassionate customer service towards each person who experiences the store. For more information, visit https://br.coffee/

SOURCE Black Rock Coffee Bar