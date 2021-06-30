Black Rock Coffee Bar to Open its Third Location in Houston, Texas Area

Known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies, and flavorful energy drinks, the new Black Rock Coffee Bar store in Webster will be located at 702 Bay Area Blvd at the intersection of Bay Area Blvd. and Texas Avenue at Baybrook Mall. Incorporating Black Rock's signature industrial modern design, the Webster store will be approximately 2,325 square feet.

Texas is a terrific market for us because of the culture which has a deep desire to care for your neighbor and kids.

"We've just started building Black Rock's presence in Texas and we are thrilled to open a third store in the Houston area," said Jeff Hernandez, Co-Founder and Exec. Chairman of Black Rock Coffee Bar. "Texas is a terrific market for us because of the culture which has a deep desire to care for your neighbor and kids. That aligns with Black Rock's belief in community."

Founded in Portland, Oregon, in 2008, Black Rock currently has 79 locations in seven states, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Oregon, Texas and Washington. With the addition of the Webster store, Texas will total seven locations in the Houston, Austin and Dallas/Fort Worth area.

The Black Rock culture prides itself on providing opportunities for young people to learn how to lead, run a business, and develop people skills.

About Black Rock Coffee Bar

Black Rock Coffee Bar is a national boutique coffee shop that is known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful blended energy drinks. Black Rock initially was founded in Oregon in 2008, by a three-family father-son partnership that includes Jeff Hernandez and his dad Rob; brothers Daniel and Jeremy Brand and their father Jack; and Ryan Hagler and his father, John. Today, Jeff Hernandez and Daniel Brand run the business full-time while overseeing more than 75 stores nationwide and growing. The Black Rock culture places importance on personal and professional growth for each Black Rock employee, and on ensuring that they provide compassionate customer service towards each person who experiences the store.

