Black Rock Coffee Bar to Open Three New Locations in Phoenix, Tempe and Scottsdale

Black Rock was founded in 2008 in Portland, Oregon, an area of the Pacific Northwest known for its coffee excellence. The Phoenix area additions bring to 81 the total number of company coffee bars in seven states, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Oregon, Texas and Washington.

All three new Black Rock Arizona locations are scheduled to launch in March and April with the Phoenix store being the first to open its doors on March 5, 2021. Located at 13648 N. Tatum Boulevard at the intersection of Tatum and Thunderbird, the Phoenix location is converting what formerly was a bank into Black Rock's signature industrial modern design at approximately 1887 square feet.

The Tempe Black Rock location is converting what formerly was a fast-food brand and is set to open on March 12th. The 2,072 square-foot building sits on 1202 W Broadway Rd and is the first Black Rock Coffee Bar in Tempe. The new Scottsdale location and the third Black Rock Coffee bar in the Scottsdale community, is targeting to open sometime in April. The 2,004 square-foot store is located just north of the 101 at 9th street exit on 8870 North 90th Street.

"After the northwest, Phoenix, Arizona is our second largest market," said Jeff Hernandez, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Black Rock Coffee Bar. "When we look at markets, we look at the community, its culture, the people, their families, and determine if we fit in with that community. It really comes down to the feel of the place - and we were drawn to Phoenix from the start. We feel we have established an authentic connection to the community."

Incorporating Black Rock's signature industrial modern design, and as with many of the Black Rock Stores around the country, long-time Black Rock employee Brian Koeniger has designed a large mural for the wall that embodies an Arizona- themed design.

The Black Rock culture prides itself on providing opportunities for young people to learn how to lead, run a business, and develop people skills. Each new location will employ approximately 20 team members. Interested candidates can apply for employment @blackrockaz on Instagram.

Black Rock Coffee Bar is a national boutique coffee shop that is known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful blended energy drinks. Black Rock initially was founded in Oregon in 2008, by a three-family father-son partnership that includes Jeff Hernandez and his dad Rob; brothers Daniel and Jeremy Brand and their father Jack; and Ryan Hagler and his father, John. Today, Jeff Hernandez and Daniel Brand run the business full-time while overseeing more than 80 stores nationwide and growing. The Black Rock culture places importance on personal and professional growth for each Black Rock employee, and on ensuring that they provide compassionate customer service towards each person who experiences the store.

For more information, visit https://br.coffee/



