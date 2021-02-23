Black Rock Coffee Bar to Open Two Locations in the Dallas/Fort Worth Region

Founded in Portland, Oregon, in 2008, Black Rock currently has 76 locations in seven states, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Oregon, Texas and Washington. With the addition of these two stores, Texas now has a total of six locations in the state in the cities of Houston, Austin and now the Dallas/Fort Worth area.

The new Sachse location, scheduled to open in March 2021 is located at the intersection of Hwy 78 and Woodbridge Parkway and will be part of the Shops at Woodbridge. The new Southlake location, which is scheduled to open in late spring 2021 is located at 2305 E Southlake Blvd on the Southeast corner of E Southlake and S Kimball Ave.

"We are excited to add two more stores in the great state of Texas and the first of many Black Rock Stores in the Dallas/Fort Worth area," said Jeff Hernandez, Co-Founder and Exec. Chairman of Black Rock Coffee Bar. "We at Black Rock look forward to serving the Sachse and Southlake communities and providing our authentic Black Rock experience that is lively, friendly, and welcoming. Black Rock baristas are the most magnetic people you'll ever meet, and they live to make a positive impact on every person that visits our stores, while serving our award-winning coffee and delicious flavored energy drinks."

Incorporating Black Rock's signature industrial modern design, the Sachse store will be approximately 2000 square feet and Southlake store will be approximately 2500 square feet. As with many of the Black Rock Stores around the country, long-time Black Rock employee Brian Koeniger has designed a large mural for the wall that embodies a Texas themed design.

The Black Rock culture, which prides itself on providing opportunities for young people to learn how to lead, run a business, and develop people skills, will employ approximately 20 team members in each location. Interested candidates can apply for employment @blackrockdfw on Instagram.

Black Rock Coffee Bar is a national boutique coffee shop that is known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful blended energy drinks. Black Rock initially was founded in Oregon in 2008, by a three-family father-son partnership that includes Jeff Hernandez and his dad Rob; brothers Daniel and Jeremy Brand and their father Jack; and Ryan Hagler and his father, John. Today, Jeff Hernandez and Daniel Brand run the business full-time while overseeing more than 75 stores nationwide and growing. The Black Rock culture places importance on personal and professional growth for each Black Rock employee, and on ensuring that they provide compassionate customer service towards each person who experiences the store.

For more information, visit https://br.coffee/

