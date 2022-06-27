BLACK ROCK SENEGAL ANNOUNCES NEXT SELECTION OF ARTISTS

The selected artists for Black Rock 2022-2023 are: 'Pemi Aguda (Nigeria, Writer), Gouled Ahmed (Ethiopia, Textile), Sophia Nahli Allison (USA, Film), Adrian L. Burrell (USA, Film), Panmela Castro (Brazil, Painter), Chinwe Chigbu (Nigeria, Photographer), Ayan Farah (Sweden, Mixed Media), Enam Gbewonyo (United Kingdom, Textile), Stephen Leo Hayes Jr. (USA, Sculptor), Amina Kadous (Egypt, Photographer), Mae-ling Lokko (Ghana, Mixed Media), Nasheeka Nedsreal (Germany, Performance Based), Nengi Omuku (Nigeria, Painter), Léonard Pongo (Belgium, Visual Artist), Khalif Tahir Thompson (USA, Painter), and Paul Verdell (USA, Painter).

This year's residents have been selected by an esteemed committee of creative professionals: Jeﬀrey Deitch, Curator and Gallerist; Aissa Dione, Textile Designer; Reni Folawiyo, Entrepreneur; Cathia Lawson, Art Collector; Glenn Ligon, Artist; and Katherina Olschbaur, Artist and former Black Rock Senegal Resident.

For general inquiries, please visit www.blackrocksenegal.org or refer to the link to our Frequently Asked Questions .

For general press inquiries, please contact: [email protected]/ [email protected] or refer to the link to our Press Kit .

SOURCE Black Rock Senegal