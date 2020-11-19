Black Sage Awarded CUAS Radar System Contract by United States Air Force

BOISE, Idaho, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States Air Force purchased a CUAS radar system from Black Sage to provide precise targeting data for the Air Force Research Laboratory's (AFRL) Tactical High Power Microwave Operational Responder (THOR) to defeat drones.

In order to provide the precise targeting data required by the THOR system, Black Sage utilized its proprietary DefenseOS® software to receive and process data from the CUAS radars and export the data to the US military's Forward Area Air Defense Command and Control (FAAD C2). During a successful evaluation, the integrated CUAS radar system, FAAD C2 and THOR weapon targeted and defeated drones.

"We are pleased to announce the Air Force purchased a CUAS radar system from Black Sage to integrate with AFRL's THOR weapon," said Trent Morrow, Black Sage's Chief Strategy Officer. "This is another step forward in Black Sage's relationship with the Air Force."

THOR is a counter-swarm electromagnetic weapon developed by AFRL for defense of airbases. The system provides non-kinetic defeat of multiple targets. It operates from a wall plug and uses energy to disable drones. The system uses High Power Microwaves (HPM) to cause a counter electronic effect. Targets are identified, the silent weapon discharges in a nanosecond, and the impact is instantaneous.

Black Sage's DefenseOS® open architecture command and control software enables rapid integration of CUAS sensors and effectors. Since the company's founding in 2014, DefenseOS® has facilitated the integration of over 30 CUAS sensors and effectors.

In the continuous pursuit of the highest performing CUAS sensors and effectors, Black Sage has evaluated five different Passive RF components and multiple radar sensors in this calendar year alone. These component evaluations also allow Black Sage to serve customers as an "honest broker" with respect to manufacturer claims and actual performance.

Black Sage is honored to be selected by the Air Force to provide a CUAS radar system within the scope of AFRL's THOR program. The company looks forward to continuing its unwavering support of the Department of Defense and its CUAS mission.

About Black Sage

Black Sage is a CUAS solutions provider and systems integration partner, serving military organizations, internal security agencies, and airport authorities worldwide. Our mission is to protect civilian and military personnel from unmanned threats. Black Sage's open architecture DefenseOS® command and control software is the nerve center that controls industry leading sensors and effectors required for a modular, layered air defense network. The company's Innovation Lab coupled with our three research facilities representing urban, rural, and remote environments enables continuous, rapid prototyping, testing and deployment. These resources allow Black Sage to address the constant evolution of UAS threat capabilities.

For more information, please visit: www.blacksagetech.com or our LinkedIn company profile: https://www.linkedin.com/company/4869473/admin/

