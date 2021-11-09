Black Sage's Goshawk™ Delivers EW Jamming for the United States Air Force at Ranges Exceeding 35km

BOISE, Idaho, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The enemy's ability to deny or degrade the United States Air Force's GPS instrumentation presents risk to mission execution. For this reason, the capacity to operate in GPS degraded environments represents an essential element in USAF pilot training.

The Goshawk™ Long Range EW Jammer is a directional non-kinetic effector. The system has the capability to disrupt GNSS signals for enemy military aircraft and UAS Groups 1-5. This capability means the Goshawk™ Long Range EW Jammer is ideal for the United States Air Force's degraded GPS training.

"Black Sage's C-UAS system, featuring the Goshawk™ Long Range Jammer, is an ideal fit to deliver a degraded GPS training system for the United States Air Force," said Trent Morrow, Black Sage's Chief Strategy Officer. "The system will significantly decrease the USAF's required cost and advance notice to schedule GPS degraded training."

The United States Air Force's current degraded GPS training systems operate with GPS jammers focused on a fixed zone. Aircraft are required to fly through the zone to experience GPS signal denial or degradation.

During an initial United States Air Force evaluation of Goshawk™, the system delivered directional EW jamming beyond 35km. The promising results offer the United States Air Force the capability to increase the amount of time military aircraft experience GPS signal denial or degradation while reducing collateral effects on civilian use of GPS instrumentation, including commercial and private aircraft.

The United States Air Force and other branches of the US military conduct degraded GPS training exercises at military facilities and testing areas across the United States. These training exercises may cover several states at one time.

While the Federal Aviation Administration releases advisory notices regarding the scheduling of the US military's degraded GPS training exercises, both commercial airlines and the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association are concerned with the risk posed to non-military aircraft. Black Sage's degraded GPS training system offers the potential to mitigate or eliminate these concerns.

About Goshawk™ Long Range Jammer

Black Sage's Goshawk™ Long Range Jammer has the capability to disrupt GNSS signals at a maximum range exceeding 35km. Goshawk™ is a directional jammer, so collateral effects related to friendly force operations are minimal or nonexistent. This system has the capability to disrupt GNSS signals for military aircraft and UAS Groups 1-5. In addition to jamming enemy aircraft and UAS, the Goshawk™ will be utilized to provide degraded GPS training for US military pilots.

About Black Sage

Black Sage is a multi-mission platform provider focused on Counter Unmanned Aircraft Systems and security solutions serving military, internal security, and critical infrastructure protection missions. Our open architecture DefenseOS® command and control software delivers CUAS automation, including AI/ML automated target discrimination and threat evaluation, ISR functionality, EW and kinetic effectors. DefenseOS® and Sawtooth™, Black Sage's modular hardware platform, have integrated over 40 sensor and effector systems.

