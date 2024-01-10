Black Sesame Technologies and LeddarTech Collaborate to Provide High-Performance and Cost-Effective ADAS Solutions to Chinese and Global Automakers

LAS VEGAS and QUEBEC CITY, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Sesame Technologies, a leading intelligent vehicle SoC and solution provider, and LeddarTech® (NASDAQ: LDTC), an automotive software company that provides patented disruptive AI-based low-level sensor fusion and perception software technology for ADAS and AD, announced their partnership to jointly develop and market a comprehensive portfolio of automotive hardware and software technology for the Chinese domestic and global OEM / Tier 1 ADAS/AD market.

Automotive OEMs and Tier 1s arrange a meeting with Black Sesame Technologies and LeddarTech at CES 2024 Las Vegas.

Black Sesame Technologies and LeddarTech are collaborating to provide a joint solution offering for the surround-view premium L2/L2+ ADAS/AD market segment, leveraging Black Sesame Technologies' A1000 SoC and LeddarTech's LeddarVision LVS-2+ surround-view premium highway assist and 5-star NCAP/GSR 2022 AI-based low-level fusion and perception stack.

The solution will:

Provide a highway "Navigate on Autopilot" (NOA) stack.

Enable up to SAE Level 2+ driving and parking functions, including auto-lane change.

Feature a high-performing, cost-effective 5-camera 5-radar (5V5R) sensor configuration, eliminating the need for high-resolution side cameras and significantly reducing the sensor and total system costs of legacy solutions based on an 11V5R sensor configuration.

Black Sesame Technologies and LeddarTech will also entertain secondary market opportunities in the front-view entry-level L2/L2+ ADAS/AD segment based on Black Sesame Technologies' A1000L SoC as well as LeddarTech's LVF-E comprehensive front-view low-level fusion and perception stack and cost-effective sensor configuration.

Tangible adoption benefits for China-based OEMs and Tier 1s:

Reduced development time: Black Sesame Technologies and LeddarTech support the customer with strong and demonstrated domain expertise in ADAS/AD sensor fusion, perception software, and SoCs.

Black Sesame Technologies and LeddarTech support the customer with strong and demonstrated domain expertise in ADAS/AD sensor fusion, perception software, and SoCs. Cost efficiency: LeddarTech's efficient LeddarVision AI-based low-level software eliminates the need for high-resolution side cameras and significantly reduces the sensor and total system costs.

LeddarTech's efficient LeddarVision AI-based low-level software eliminates the need for high-resolution side cameras and significantly reduces the sensor and total system costs. Global impact: A joint commitment to global leadership, ensuring widespread influence and market reach, providing rich accumulation for global driving and parking scenarios.

A joint commitment to global leadership, ensuring widespread influence and market reach, providing rich accumulation for global driving and parking scenarios. Streamlined solutions: Highly scalable SoC platform and fusion/perception architectures for versatile, simplified development, reducing complexity.

Highly scalable SoC platform and fusion/perception architectures for versatile, simplified development, reducing complexity. High-reliability solutions targeting the automotive market and ensuring functional safety.

To meet with Black Sesame Technologies or LeddarTech regarding other requirements:

Schedule a meeting with the team of Black Sesame Technologies after your application is confirmed; please present the confirmation email to visit our booth. Black Sesame Technologies' Meeting room is at W316, Level 3, West Hall, CES 2024, in Las Vegas .

. Visit LeddarTech's booth # 11014 LVCC North Hall at CES 2024 in Las Vegas to meet with the team and experience the unique LeddarVision automotive software technology. You are invited to arrange a meeting before CES.

About Black Sesame Technologies

Black Sesame Technologies is a leading automotive-grade computing SoC and Soc-based intelligent vehicle solution provider. The company started with the Huashan Series high-computing power SoCs for autonomous driving and recently introduced the Wudang Series cross-domain SoCs to address more diverse and sophisticated demands for advanced functionalities of intelligent vehicles. Black Sesame Technologies' proprietary automotive-grade products and technologies empower intelligent vehicles with mission-critical capabilities, such as autonomous driving, smart cockpit, advanced imaging and interconnection. The company offers full-stack autonomous driving capabilities to meet broad customer needs through SoCs and SoC-based solutions, powered by in-house developed IP cores, algorithms and support software.

Contact:

Hanna Huang, Marketing Director, [email protected]

Melody Cheng, Senior PR Manager, [email protected]

About LeddarTech

A global software company founded in 2007 and headquartered in Quebec City with additional R&D centers in Montreal, Toronto and Tel Aviv, Israel, LeddarTech develops and provides comprehensive AI-based low-level sensor fusion and perception software solutions that enable the deployment of ADAS and autonomous driving (AD) applications. LeddarTech's automotive-grade software applies advanced AI and computer vision algorithms to generate accurate 3D models of the environment to achieve better decision making and safer navigation. This high-performance, scalable, cost-effective technology is available to OEMs and Tier 1-2 suppliers to efficiently implement automotive and off-road vehicle ADAS solutions.

LeddarTech is responsible for several remote-sensing innovations, with over 150 patent applications (80 granted) that enhance ADAS and AD capabilities. Better awareness around the vehicle is critical in making global mobility safer, more efficient, sustainable and affordable: this is what drives LeddarTech to seek to become the most widely adopted sensor fusion and perception software solution.

Contact:

Daniel Aitken, Vice-President, Global Marketing, Communications and Investor Relations, LeddarTech Inc. Tel.: + 1-418-653-9000 ext. 232 [email protected]

SOURCE Black Sesame Technologies