BLACK SKULL LAUNCHES AT A FAIR IN CALIFORNIA A POST-WORKOUT WITH EXCLUSIVE SALE ON AMAZON

The company invested over R$1 million in the development of WHEY GRASS FED, which contains 19g of protein and 1g of colostrum. The supplement is Halal and Kosher certified and will be presented at Natural Products Expo West.

SÃO PAULO, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BLACK SKULL (www.blackskullusa.com), a brand from Grow Dietary Supplements Labs USA (GDS), a leader in the hardcore nutrition segment in Brazil, participates in the largest fair in the world in the natural sector, the Natural Products Expo West, which takes place from March 12th to 16th, in Anaheim, California – USA. The brand will present its newest launch, WHEY GRASS FED, the first post-workout supplement that has 19g of high biological value protein and 1g of Bovine Colostrum, which will be sold exclusively on the AMAZON platform, initially for the North American market.

Black Skull launches at a fair in California a post-workout

The scientific and technological development of the product received investments of around R$ 1 million and partnerships were also signed with suppliers of excellent raw materials, R&D institutes and Universities in the health sector.

WHEY GRASS FED is sweetened with stevia and is free from gluten, sugar, lactose, hormones, allergens, genetically modified organisms (GMO) and has Halal and Kosher certifications, which prove the origin of the products, ensuring food safety and respect for Islamic and Jewish Laws. The product helps ensure adequate protein consumption in a diet.

Colostrum is composed of a powerful combination of bioactives (immunoglobulins, immune modulators and oligosaccharides), which support immunological, respiratory and intestinal health. For those who practice physical activity, its regular consumption can bring gains related to sports performance and hypertrophy. The raw material comes from dairy cows raised outdoors on organic pastures, which contribute to the preservation of soil, water and without the consumption of synthetic feed and industrialized medicines.

The product arrives in sustainable 900-gram packaging, with freeze-dried natural smell from the Amazon, such as Guaraná with Açaí and Chocolate with Cupuaçu.

"In addition to contributing to the health of consumers, WHEY GRASS FED will help fruit producer cooperatives in the Amazon and riverside families. We want to help preserve the Amazon and improve the quality of life of the region's inhabitants", says Marcelo Bella, CEO of GDS - GROW DIETARY SUPPLEMENTS do BRASIL.

SOURCE Black Skull