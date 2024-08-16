BLACK SKULL WINS THE INNOVATION IN SUSTAINABILITY CATEGORY AT FOOD INGREDIENTS SOUTH AMERICA

WHEY GRASS FED is the first post-workout supplement that contains 19g of protein and 1g of colostrum and also has Halal and Kosher certification. In addition, it uses natural flavors from the Amazon, supporting local product cooperatives and contributing to environmental preservation

SÃO PAULO, Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The first post-workout supplement from Latin America with 19g of high biological value protein and 1g of Bovine Colostrum, BLACK SKULL's WHEY GRASSFED was the winner at Food Ingredientes South America (FiSA) in the Innovation in Sustainability category. This award recognizes products that benefit the planet, "give back" to society, and contribute to health. Currently the product is available only in the USA but will soon be on the Brazilian market.

O WHEY GRASSFED is sweetened with stevia and is free of gluten, sugar, lactose, hormones, allergens, and GMOs. Additionally, it has Halal and Kosher certifications, ensuring food safety and compliance with Islamic and Jewish laws.

Colostrum, which is composed of a powerful combination of bioactives, supports immune, respiratory, and intestinal health. For athletes, regular consumption can enhance performance and muscle growth. The raw material comer from pasture-raised dairy cows that are not fed synthetic feed or industrial medications, contributing to soil, water, and animal health preservation.

"WHEY GRASS FED goes beyond sports nutrition. By purchasing the product, consumers will be contributing to the preservation of the Amazon and improving the quality of life for local riverbank communities, as Black Skull supports fruit producer cooperatives in the region by using natural Amazonian flavors in its products. We want to help preserve the Amazon and improve the quality of life for the region's inhabitants", says Marcelo Bella, CEO of Black Skull.

WHEY GRASS FED is available in sustainable packages of 900 grams, with freeze-dried natural Amazonian flavors: Guaraná with Açaí and Chocolate with Cupuaçu.

SOURCE Black Skull