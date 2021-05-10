Black Small Business Owners, Alongside BAFBF, Challenge Stacey Abrams' Misleading Comments On Election Integrity
Coalition of Black leaders, Black Americans for a Better Future Education Fund, call on corporate America to respect diversity of opinion in the black community
May 10, 2021, 11:21 ET
ATLANTA, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A coalition of Black business owners is holding a press conference on Tuesday, May 11 at 10:00 a.m. in the Georgia State Capitol Rotunda. The group will call out corporate leaders for treating far-left activist Stacey Abrams as the de facto spokesperson for all Black people, and demand that corporate executives meet with them to hear their perspective before taking sides in political debates.
WHO:
Raynard Jackson, Chairman of the Black Americans for a Better Future Education Fund
Mike Murphy, President and CEO of M3 Enterprises
Dr. Lisa Babbage, Georgia Black Republican Council
Black business owners from the metro Atlanta region
WHAT:
Press conference to correct the record about the views of Black Americans about Stacey Abrams and the Georgia Election Integrity Act and demand that corporate leaders recognize and respect diversity of opinion within the Black community.
WHERE:
Georgia State Capitol Rotunda
206 Washington St. SW
Atlanta, GA 30334
WHEN:
Tuesday, May 11, 2021
10:00 a.m. EDT
DETAILS:
Based solely on the misleading rhetoric of failed Democrat gubernatorial candidate and far-left activist Stacey Abrams, prominent Atlanta-based corporations such as Delta Airlines and Coca-Cola came out squarely in opposition to the recently passed Georgia Election Integrity Act, which strikes a careful balance between maximizing voter access and minimizing the risk of fraud. Their opposition, along with Abrams' false statements about the law, caused the loss of over $100 million in potential revenues for business owners in a majority-minority city following the decision of Major League Baseball to move the All-Star Game out of Atlanta. Now black leaders are calling on these companies to correct the record and acknowledge that there is a diversity of opinion within the Black community.
SOURCE Black Americans for a Better Future Education Fund
