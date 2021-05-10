Black Small Business Owners, Alongside BAFBF, Challenge Stacey Abrams' Misleading Comments On Election Integrity

DETAILS:

Based solely on the misleading rhetoric of failed Democrat gubernatorial candidate and far-left activist Stacey Abrams, prominent Atlanta-based corporations such as Delta Airlines and Coca-Cola came out squarely in opposition to the recently passed Georgia Election Integrity Act, which strikes a careful balance between maximizing voter access and minimizing the risk of fraud. Their opposition, along with Abrams' false statements about the law, caused the loss of over $100 million in potential revenues for business owners in a majority-minority city following the decision of Major League Baseball to move the All-Star Game out of Atlanta. Now black leaders are calling on these companies to correct the record and acknowledge that there is a diversity of opinion within the Black community.