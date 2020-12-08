"Black Swan Astrologer" Predicts Currency War in 2021

This prophecy appeared in The AstroTwins' 2020 Horoscope, an internationally renowned annual astrology guide. In the book's 2021 edition, Mr. Swann makes even more provocative predictions. His chapter, "The Aquarian Technocalypse" (a portmanteau that pairs "technology" and "apocalypse") spells out the massive disruptions to the global economy from the arrival of digital money, foreshadowed by the new decade's planetary alignments.

Most notably: This horoscope contains a rare configuration called a "Grand Cross" appears when the founding dates of Bitcoin, the USA, the US Dollar and China/the Yuan are placed on an astrological chart:

13° Sun Cancer : Founding of The United States of America (7/4/1776)

: Founding of (7/4/1776) 13° Sun Aries : Creation of U.S. Dollar (4/2/1792)

: Creation of U.S. Dollar (4/2/1792) 13° Sun Capricorn: Minting of Bitcoin's genesis block (1/3/2009)

13° Mercury, 14° Neptune, 7° Sun conjunction in Libra: Founding of The People's Republic of China & Renminbi (Yuan) (10/1/1949)

In astrology, the Grand Cross is a harbinger of massive cyclical change and turning points, from war to geopolitical upheaval.

"Bitcoin is the next stage in the evolution of money," says Mr. Swann, "proving that money is a technology—and technology always disrupts."

As Bitcoin skyrockets to the $20K threshold and beyond, Mr. Swann predicts that it will disrupt the world's fiat currencies in the following ways—as detailed in his post at https://astrostyle.com/mswann:

Bitcoin will eventually hit ten million Yuan in price (CNY 10,000,000.00) .

in price . The next global revolution for individual rights will be the attempt to emancipate money from the state.

The American Revolution 2.0 will officially begin in early 2022, as major planets return to key positions they occupied at the founding of the United States of America in 1776.

in 1776. The year 2022 will accelerate the eventual adoption of cryptocurrency into the core of the emerging digital currency financial system.

As the old economic guard wrestles with the unstoppable crypto-upstarts, social protest and unrest will likely erupt among fragile economies. The monetary reins of power are now visible again, appearing last during a similar astrological cycle in 1944 during the formation of Bretton Woods .

. China will unveil the digital Yuan in February 2022 for global distribution.

will unveil the digital Yuan in for global distribution. The widespread adoption of the digital Yuan will coincide with the February 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, Chinese New Year and the historic "Pluto return" of America on 2/22/22.

Matthew Swann is the resident astrologer at the #1 astrology site online, Astrostyle.com. He is an advisor to Astrostyle's founders, The AstroTwins, who have been the columnists for ELLE Magazine since 2009 and widely-published astrologers since 2002.

