Black Swan Energy Celebrates Opening of Nig Creek Gas Processing Facility

CALGARY, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Black Swan Energy Ltd. ("Black Swan") is pleased to announce the official opening of its Nig Creek Gas Processing Facility located in northeast British Columbia. Today the company hosted a celebration at the plant which was attended by the Chief of the Blueberry River First Nations, Marvin Yahey, Mayor of Fort St. John and 2019 Canadian Energy Person of the Year, Lori Ackerman and Liberal MLA for Peace River North, Dan Davies. Following a tour of the state-of-the-art facility Elder May Apsassin offered a blessing, which highlighted the importance of actively engaging with our First Nations partners.

The 100 MMcf/d Nig Creek facility will deliver natural gas to pipelines flowing to diverse North American markets, and the associated propane production will largely be exported to premium Far East markets. Construction and design of this facility incorporated numerous green initiatives including the installation of waste heat recovery which lowers emissions by 10,000 tonnes annually. Operationally, a liquids pipeline is being constructed to reduce trucking, contributing to a further annual reduction of 1,500 tonnes of CO2 equivalent. This plant is expandable, with the potential to add over 80 MMcf/d of incremental raw processing; emissions efficiencies improve further when full capacity is reached.

Well sites flowing into the plant have been designed to minimize environmental impacts by incorporating solar panels which contribute to greenhouse gas reductions of about 600 tonnes per year per wellsite.

When benchmarked to our regional Montney peers the overall impact of our environmental efforts results in a greenhouse gas intensity of approximately 50% less than the area average for other major facilities. Black Swan is working everyday to demonstrate what a leaner, greener and cleaner future looks like for Canadian energy.

With the Nig Creek plant onstream Black Swan's production is on target to achieve exit 2019 guidance of 40,000 to 42,000 boe/d, having already achieved a daily record rate of 42,600 boe/d on October 3, 2019.

As a further gesture of support for the community, Black Swan presented a contribution to the Blueberry River First Nation to assist in upgrading of community infrastructure, with specific projects identified for clean water and roads. David Maddison, President & CEO, commented that Black Swan is committed to building and maintaining sustainable and long-term working relationships with the Indigenous people who have traditional lands where we operate.

Black Swan is a private-equity backed company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. For additional details relating to production and development activities please refer to Black Swan's most recent corporate presentation which is available at www.blackswanenergy.com.

