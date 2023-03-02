Black Swan Graphene Announces Initiation of Green House Gases Modeling and Decarbonization Strategy

TORONTO, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Black Swan Graphene Inc. ("Black Swan" or the "Company") (TSXV: SWAN) (OTCQB: BSWGF) (Frankfurt: R96) is pleased to announce the initiation of a green house gas (GHG) modeling, decarbonization, and net zero strategy project in partnership with Synergy Enterprises, a firm specializing in greenhouse gas accounting and decarbonization, based in Victoria, British Columbia ("Synergy").

As a company that produces a material with potential to decarbonize different sectors of the global economy, notably the concrete and polymers industries, strong environmental, social and governance (ESG) and net zero commitments will naturally be core elements of Black Swan Graphene's positioning. Synergy will model the baseline green house gas emissions of Black Swan's phased development plan in conjunction with the Company's scoping study announced on November 21, 2022. Based on this model, Synergy will also create a decarbonization strategy to bring the company to net zero emissions by 2030. This strategy will include GHG reduction targets, and will identify key sources of emissions to reduce, technology and operational initiatives to achieve reductions, and key performance indicators to monitor. Lastly, Synergy will develop an external ESG strategy for use in stakeholder communications.

Michael Edwards, Chief Operating Officer of Black Swan, commented: "We are pleased to engage with Synergy and be able to leverage their ability to combine our sustainability aspirations with a business centered approach."

Synergy Enterprises

Synergy Enterprises ("Synergy") is a corporate sustainability management based in Victoria, BC firm specializing in greenhouse gas accounting, decarbonization strategies and clean technology adoption. As a certified B Corp, Synergy believes that businesses have both a responsibility and an opportunity to lead the climate action movement and champion a better way of doing business that leads to long term value creation for all stakeholders. Synergy's full-service programs help organizations measure their impact, set greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction targets, engage stakeholders, implement solutions, offset emissions, and communicate results.

Corporate Matters

Black Swan has entered into a 6-month marketing and consulting contract with Toronto based marketing firm, Outside The Box Capital Inc. ("Outside The Box"). Outside The Box specializes in various social media platforms and will be able to facilitate greater awareness and widespread dissemination of the Company's news. Outside The Box operates under the direction of Mr. Jason Coles, Chief Executive Officer. The Company will pay $100,000 to Outside The Box, which does not currently own any shares of the Company.

About Black Swan Graphene Inc.

Black Swan Graphene Inc. is focused on the large-scale production and commercialization of patented high-performance and low-cost graphene products aimed at several industrial sectors, including concrete, polymers, Li-ion batteries, and others, which are expected to require large volumes of graphene. Black Swan aims to leverage the low cost and green hydroelectricity of the province of Québec as well as the proximity of the eventual graphite production sites of the province in order to establish a fully integrated supply chain, reduce overall costs, and accelerate the deployment of graphene usage. Black Swan's graphene processing technology was developed by Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd ("Thomas Swan") over the last decade. Thomas Swan is a United Kingdom-based global chemicals manufacturer, with a century-long track record and has been at the forefront of graphene innovation.

