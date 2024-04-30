TORONTO, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Black Swan Graphene Inc. ("Black Swan") (TSXV: SWAN) (OTCQB: BSWGF) (Frankfurt: R96), proudly announces the commercialization and release of GraphCore™ 01 family of graphene nanoplatelets products ("GraphCore"). These products, now in full production volume, are tailored to meet a diverse range of needs within the polymer industry, offering various forms including powders and polymer-ready masterbatches.

BLACK SWAN GRAPHENE LAUNCHES GRAPHCORE: INNOVATIVE GRAPHENE NANOPOLATELETS PRODUCT FAMILY FOR TURNKEY SOLUTIONS (CNW Group/Black Swan Graphene Inc)

In addition to double-digit tensile property improvements with less than 1.0% loading, performance enhancements seen at global customer industrial trials include:

25% weight reduction with 1.5% loading in TPU;

More than 20% impact resistance improvement in PP at 0.2% loading; and

More than 40% improvement in barrier properties in PLA at 1.0% loading.

Black Swan's graphene enhanced masterbatch products, GraphCore, offer price-performance improvements without any supply chain disruption and are available in volume both directly from Black Swan or through globally represented value-added distributors: Thomas Swan & Co LTD, Gerdau Graphene, and Hubron International. Black Swan is now carrying out external industrial trials in masterbatch in a range of different polymers, including TPU, Nylon (PA6/66), PLA, HDPE, LDPE, PET, PC & PP. Please enquire for availability. Technical data sheets and performance metrics are available at https://blackswangraphene.com/products/.

Michael Edwards, Chief Operating Officer of Black Swan, commented: "We are thrilled to introduce our innovative commercial products, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of graphene enhanced masterbatches. After several years of meticulous research and development, we are able to provide the industry with turnkey solutions with constant and reliable results without interrupting our customers' production process."

Fergus McKendrick, Managing Director of Hubron International, commented: "Everyone at Hubron is thrilled to collaborate with Black Swan to introduce this technology to the market through an easy-to-use masterbatch solution in order to capitalize on the unique benefits of graphene. This represents a major advancement in Hubron's strategy of providing Customized Solutions."

Jeff DeWerth, Global Managing Director of Thomas Swan Polymer Performance Solutions Division, said: "After more than a decade of investment by Thomas Swan in graphene technology we are thrilled to reach this pivotal moment where we are witnessing significant performance improvements across various polymers and applications as a result of Black Swan's Graphene Enhanced Masterbatches. Whether the aim is to enhance performance or achieve weight reduction, we look forward to working with leaders in the industry interested in continuing to propel these innovations forward".

About Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd.

Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd. was founded in the UK in 1926 and remains an independent family owned and run performance and specialty chemical manufacturing company. The company turns over approximately £44.5m per annum, employs 153 people and exports approximately 70% of its products to over 80 countries from its manufacturing headquarters in the Northeast of England. It has offices in the USA and China along with local warehousing to better support its customers in these regions. The business is comprised of two divisions: Performance Chemicals and Custom manufacture.

For more information, please contact Jo Hind-Morton on +44 (0)1207 505 131 or Jeff DeWerth +1 440-754-2305, or visit: www.thomas-swan.co.uk or https://www.thomas-swan.us/

About Hubron International Ltd.

Hubron International is one of the world's leading suppliers of black masterbatch with over 85% of masterbatch production exported through a world-wide network of distribution partners. Established in 1934, Hubron has been improving polymers through compounding with carbon black for over 85 years. Hubron started manufacturing of carbon black thermoplastic masterbatches in 1972. Since then, the company has been serving the demands of industries such as film, sheet, pipe, cable and fibre extrusion, moulding, and technical compounding across the world. The company focus is one of providing black masterbatch as its core business, with a clear emphasis on the technical input and guidance into correct product selection. In 2010, Hubron acquired Whitaker Technical Plastics a leader in electrically conductive polymers.

For more information, please visit: www.hubron.com

About Black Swan Graphene Inc.

Black Swan is focused on the large-scale production and commercialization of patented high-performance and low-cost graphene products aimed at several industrial sectors, including concrete, polymers, Li-ion batteries, and others, which are expected to require large volumes of graphene. Black Swan aims to leverage the low cost and green hydroelectricity of the province of Québec as well as the proximity of the province's emerging graphite industry in order to establish an integrated supply chain, reduce overall costs, and accelerate the deployment of graphene usage. On March 27, 2023, Black Swan, Nationwide Engineering Research and Development Ltd. and Arup Group Ltd. ("Arup") announced strategic partnerships, establishing a fully integrated supply chain, and providing a turnkey solution for the construction and concrete industries. Arup is a multinational engineering consultancy headquartered in London, United Kingdom, with 18,000 experts working across 140 countries. Black Swan's graphene processing technology was developed by Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd. ("Thomas Swan") over the last decade. Thomas Swan is a United Kingdom-based global chemicals manufacturer, with a century-long track record and has been at the forefront of graphene innovation.

For more information, please visit: www.blackswangraphene.com

Black Swan Graphene Inc. on behalf of the Board of Directors

Simon Marcotte, CFA, President & Chief Executive Officer

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to the TSXV listing, risk related to the failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with the industry; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in development activities or the completion of feasibility studies; the uncertainty of profitability; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; results of feasibility studies, and the possibility that future results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to commodity prices fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Furthermore, performance results of graphene products as additives can vary widely depending on type and the specificity of the target material, the specifics of the graphene product itself, including but not limited to, carbon purity, particle size, surface agent, dispersion behavior, and application and usage methods. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements and initial test results. These forward-looking statements and test results are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections.

SOURCE Black Swan Graphene Inc