Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer Celebrates International Burger Day with Free All-American Burgers

On Tuesday, May 28th, 2024, Black Tap locations around the US will offer 100 free All-American Burgers to the lucky first 100 customers in honor of International Burger Day

NEW YORK, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of International Burger Day on Tuesday, May 28th, 2024, award-winning Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer is thrilled to announce a delectable treat for burger enthusiasts. In honor of this savory occasion, Black Tap will offer 100 free All-American Burgers to the first 100 guests who order this classic menu item. This special promotion is available exclusively on International Burger Day and will be redeemable at Black Tap locations across the country in NYC, Dallas, Nashville, and Las Vegas, as well as their international location in Malaysia.

Known for its innovative take on the quintessential burger, Black Tap invites patrons to indulge in the timeless flavors of its All-American Burger completely free of charge. Guests eager to savor this momentous occasion are encouraged to arrive early and specify their order as the All-American Burger to ensure eligibility for the promotion. The offer does not include fries; however, the full menu will remain available for ordering, and culinary aficionados are encouraged to partake in the mouth-watering festivities however their tastebuds see fit!

Founded in SoHo, NYC and now with an international reach, Black Tap's burgers have won NYCWFF's "Burger Bash" 5x in a row and have been the recipient of numerous other awards ranging from Time Out to Zagat and Dan's Grill Hampton; the restaurant has also gained acclaim for its viral CrazyShake® milkshakes, including fan-favorite flavors like Cookies 'n Cream and Brooklyn Blackout.

Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to enjoy a taste of America's classic culinary delight with Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer on International Burger Day. For more information and to locate your nearest Black Tap location, visit Blacktap.com .

About Black Tap

Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer is a gourmet burger chain run by restaurateurs Chris Barish & Julie Mulligan. The new take on a classic burger joint inspired by the energy of downtown New York offers something for everyone, from signature burgers like The Wagyu Steakhouse or The TX Burger to The Black Bean Burger, along with chicken sandwiches, Korean BBQ wings, burger salads, and much more. Black Tap's burgers have won the NYCWFF's "Burger Bash" 5x in a row and have been the recipient of numerous other awards ranging from Time Out to Zagat and Dan's Grill Hampton. They are also known for their social media darling CrazyShake® milkshakes in flavors Cookies 'n Cream and Brooklyn Blackout. Since opening its first 15-seat location in NYC's Soho neighborhood, Black Tap has expanded to the West Coast with locations in Las Vegas and Anaheim at the Downtown Disney District® at Disneyland Resort, Nashville, Dallas, Miami, and internationally to Geneva, Zurich, Dubai, Singapore, with many more in the works, including London, coming soon. Visit www.blacktap.com for more information.

