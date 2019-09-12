Black Tap to Celebrate National Cheeseburger Day with Free All-American Burgers

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

What: Award-winning burger joint Black Tap is going big this National Cheeseburger Day and giving out more than 1,000 free All-American burgers across the world! On Wednesday, September 18, each participating Black Tap location will give out complimentary burgers to 100 guests (offer varies per location). Black Tap's All-American is the classic cheeseburger you know and love, topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and housemade special sauce. Guests can share their spot in the delicious celebration from California to Singapore on social media by tagging #BlackTapThat and #NationalCheeseburger Day.

Where:

New York, NY + Las Vegas, NV – The first 100 guests to order the All-American cheeseburger will receive it for free. Get in line early!

– The first 100 guests to order the All-American cheeseburger will receive it for free. Get in line early! Anaheim, CA – The first 100 guests in line will receive a voucher for a free All-American burger. To keep the party going after the first 100 burgers are sold, any customer who purchases a meal on September 18 will receive a complimentary soft drink. Cheers!

– The first 100 guests in line will receive a voucher for a free All-American burger. To keep the party going after the first 100 burgers are sold, any customer who purchases a meal on will receive a complimentary soft drink. Cheers! International locations ( Singapore + Middle East ) – In Singapore , the first 100 guests to order an All American burger will receive it for free in celebration of the holiday and Black Tap Singapore's one-year anniversary. In the Middle East , participating Black Tap locations will give out All American burgers to the first 100 guests on that day to tag Black Tap on social media with #BlackTapThat and #NationalCheeseburgerDay.

When: National Cheeseburger Day, Wednesday, September 18, 2019. Hours vary by location.

Who: Black Tap is the new take on a classic burger joint with a downtown New York vibe all its own. The menu offers something for everyone from signature burgers, chicken sandwiches, burger salads, wings, and snacks and sides. Black Tap's famous CrazyShake® milkshakes have reach worldwide acclaim with their whimsical and over-the-top flavors. Since opening its first 15-seat location in NYC's Soho neighborhood, Black Tap has expanded to the West Coast with locations in Las Vegas and Anaheim at the Downtown Disney District® at Disneyland Resort, and internationally to Dubai, Geneva, Singapore, Abu Dhabi, Kuwait, and Bahrain.

