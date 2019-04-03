Black Tie Moving Rolls Out the Red Carpet for Prospective Franchisees with Launch of Franchise Opportunity

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Just seven months after launching its franchise opportunity, Black Tie Moving, a luxury moving and relocation concept, is preparing for major national growth with more than 30 signed territories ready to open. The expansion is part of the company's plan to open 100 new territories and 11 new corporate offices nationwide by the end of 2019.

Celebrity-fueled and highly rated by customers across all of its locations, Black Tie Moving provides homeowners with the ultimate customer experience during one of their most stressful days. Since 2013, Black Tie Moving has grown from five corporate locations to more than 30 locations nationwide through franchising. It has been recognized by Inc. Magazine's 500 and 5000 lists as one of the fastest growing private companies in the country, posting a three-year growth rate more than 1,100 percent in 2017 and continuing with a 423 percent growth rate in 2018. Because of the brand's professionalism and high-level service mentality, Black Tie Moving has garnered the interest of celebrity names aligned with the brand, like Carrie Underwood as a client and Rascal Flatts lead singer Gary LeVox as a business partner. Black Tie Moving is the official moving company of several high profile organizations, including the Tennessee Titans and the Memphis Grizzlies, and the preferred mover of the Keller Williams and RE/MAX real estate offices across the nation.

"Since our company launched, we have seen tremendous success with our five corporate locations, with multiple offices posting up to $1 million in revenue over their first year," said Dustin Black, CEO of Black Tie Moving. "It's a great opportunity to build a huge business with minimal investment and we've been lucky enough to attract celebrity and real estate investors to help fuel our growth. We know there's a need for luxury moving in this industry, and as we continue to grow through franchising, we aspire to become the largest and most respected moving company on the planet."

Black Tie Moving was founded by Black in 2013 after his own personal moving nightmare. Movers are held to a higher standard of presentation and professionalism, while offering affordable comprehensive moving services. Headquartered in Nashville, Black Tie Moving rolls out the red carpet for customers with movers that put service first, and offer free concierge amenities for customers, such as utility setup, to ensure every moving experience will be streamlined, stress-free, and simplified.

Black Tie Moving is seeking qualified and like-minded franchisees with a passion for business and customer service. An initial investment for Black Tie Moving ranges from $128,000-$202,800. Franchisees receive training for both themselves and the movers they hire, as well as access to the company's central call center that handles all sales, customer service, national sales and more in order to give franchisees more time to run their business. Franchisees are given exclusive territories with populations of 500,000 or less.

