Black Tomato Launches 5 Hours / 5 Days

NEW YORK, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At bespoke luxury travel company Black Tomato, we understand that time is often precious and time off, scarce; in response, we are proud to launch 5 Hours / 5 Days , a brand new travel service designed specifically for our American audience, offering immersive itineraries within a 5 hour flight time and a duration of 5 days, from coast to coast. This service was developed to address an expressed need by our US patrons, our most rapidly growing client base, to maximize limited time off with extraordinary experiences and expertly-crafted short haul travel.

5 Hours / 5 Days was designed to encourage US travelers to set their sights on short-haul destinations that still offer exceptional adventures including incredible domestic jaunts, such as Sedona, Arizona, Alaska and Charleston, South Carolina. Our team offer the inside track and know the best flight paths, cadence and experiences to facilitate the full Black Tomato experience in countries just 5 hours from home.

Upon entering the landing page, travelers are prompted to select their region: East Coast, West Coast or Central and are served potential hot spots with inspirational 5-day itineraries, all within a 5 hour flight time of their homebase, ensuring that as little of their limited time off is spent in transit. 5 Hours / 5 Days eliminates the research and stress of organizing a Labor Day trip for a multi-generational Manhattan family with few overlapping available travel days. For this, we recommend an immersive, short haul exploration of Charleston's vibrant culinary scene or horseback riding through Alberta in Canada.

Our team leant on their travel know-how, crafting 5 Hours / 5 Days to tap into myriad US national holidays that capitalize on this extra time off to experience something remarkable. Our 5 Hours / 5 Days itinerary to Alaska was inspired by a last minute holiday weekend trip for a time-poor Silicon Valley engineer through Ruth Glacier, repelling in Denali Park, cruising Prince William Sound and soaking up the luxury of remote Sheldon Chalet, a trip typically taken over 12 nights.

"Rewarding luxury travel shouldn't be reserved solely for those with flexible schedules," explains Black Tomato co-founder Tom Marchant. "5 Hours / 5 Days realizes this as there are so many incredible destinations we know intimately just a few hours from home, and using our knowledge of the inside track, travelers can experience them in a meaningful way."

Regardless of destination, there's much to explore just around the corner.

About Black Tomato

Black Tomato is a US and UK-based award-winning, bespoke luxury travel company that delivers imaginative and cutting-edge travel experiences around the world for a discerning and global clientele. Known for handcrafting inspiring, immersive, and deeply personal itineraries for clients, they have been awarded accolades such as Conde Nast Traveler's World's Best Travel Specialists 2019 and Travel + Leisure's A List. For more information please visit www.blacktomato.com/us.

