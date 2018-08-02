Black Tourists Blasted with Improvised Water Cannon After Being Refused Service at Popular Florida Restaurant, According to Lawsuit

The two couples went there on August 6, 2018 after a night celebrating Davis' birthday, according to the lawsuit filed in the United States District for the Southern District of Florida.

The complaint further asserts that after the four tourists entered the restaurant, a restaurant employee subjected them to racial verbal abuse and said that they would not be served and kicked them out of the restaurant.

According to the suit, when the group went outside to wait for their Uber ride, a white female restaurant manager closed and locked the front door with clients still dining inside. The manager then blasted them through a crack in the front door with what can only be described as an improvised water cannon to scatter the four tourists away from the restaurant.

The lawsuit was brought by Miami civil rights attorney, Santiago A. Cueto of the Cueto Law Group law firm.

Plaintiff Breealle Holyfield expressed her disbelief over the incident stating "I can't believe it's 2018 and this is still going on. I remember growing up and seeing pictures of black protesters in the 1960s being hosed down in the streets. I thought those days were over. Has history taught us anything?"

The suit also contends that Plaintiffs called the restaurant the next day to complain and learned that an employee and store manager had been terminated as a result of their conduct.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages for allegations of civil rights violations, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligence.

The Case is Breealle Hollyfield, Danny Johnson, Khevionna Davis and Courtney Pettigrew v. Vitori Productions, Inc. d/b/a Cheeseburger Baby, United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida, Case No. 1:18cv23630.

