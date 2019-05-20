Black Tree, a New Luxury Camping Resort, Announces Grand Opening on June 21, 2019

DENVER, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Tree, a new luxury camping resort located in Colorado, will open its tents on Friday, June 21, 2019. Black Tree was created to connect families to each other and to nature. They offer a camping adventure married with an upscale retreat. Leave the hassle of buying, packing and assembling camping equipment and preparing meals behind.

Black Tree is filled with modern conveniences without sacrificing all the great outdoors has to offer. Here are just some of the amenities:

Interior

Fully furnished wall tent with expertly hand-crafted furniture

Two queen size beds, cozy linens and iconic Pendleton blankets

Love-seat, dining table and wood burning stove

Solar powered lighting and outlets

Exterior

Separate from your tent, enjoy your own private modern 3 piece bathroom

Covered deck with cushioned seating

Private outdoor picnic table and fire pit with Adirondack chairs

Electric golf cart to get around the property

Services

All-Inclusive (meals and non-alcoholic drinks included)

Fresh, delicious meals delivered to your tent

Activities Concierge

Reserve your private tent this summer at www.blacktreeresort.com/book-now.

Black Tree Resort

8463 County Road 92, Lake George CO 80827

Nabil Saweeres, Founder | nabil@blacktreeresort.com

719-748-0172

Media Requests: Cindy Saweeres, Marketing & Media | 214987@email4pr.com

For more information visit www.blacktreeresort.com

About Black Tree Resort

This is not a "campground"… Black Tree is a study in contrasts. It's where rustic-modern lives amidst the trees. They don't compete with nature, they complement her, ultimately giving their guests the best of both worlds. Unlike traditional campgrounds, where neighboring sites are right next to each other, their tents are thoughtfully spaced with privacy in mind. Get the real camping experience without any of the hassle.

