Black Tree, a New Luxury Camping Resort, Announces Grand Opening on June 21, 2019
Where Roughing It, Isn't So Rough
May 20, 2019, 10:13 ET
DENVER, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Tree, a new luxury camping resort located in Colorado, will open its tents on Friday, June 21, 2019. Black Tree was created to connect families to each other and to nature. They offer a camping adventure married with an upscale retreat. Leave the hassle of buying, packing and assembling camping equipment and preparing meals behind.
Black Tree is filled with modern conveniences without sacrificing all the great outdoors has to offer. Here are just some of the amenities:
Interior
Fully furnished wall tent with expertly hand-crafted furniture
Two queen size beds, cozy linens and iconic Pendleton blankets
Love-seat, dining table and wood burning stove
Solar powered lighting and outlets
Exterior
Separate from your tent, enjoy your own private modern 3 piece bathroom
Covered deck with cushioned seating
Private outdoor picnic table and fire pit with Adirondack chairs
Electric golf cart to get around the property
Services
All-Inclusive (meals and non-alcoholic drinks included)
Fresh, delicious meals delivered to your tent
Activities Concierge
Reserve your private tent this summer at www.blacktreeresort.com/book-now.
Black Tree Resort
8463 County Road 92, Lake George CO 80827
Nabil Saweeres, Founder | nabil@blacktreeresort.com
719-748-0172
Media Requests: Cindy Saweeres, Marketing & Media | 214987@email4pr.com
For more information visit www.blacktreeresort.com
About Black Tree Resort
This is not a "campground"… Black Tree is a study in contrasts. It's where rustic-modern lives amidst the trees. They don't compete with nature, they complement her, ultimately giving their guests the best of both worlds. Unlike traditional campgrounds, where neighboring sites are right next to each other, their tents are thoughtfully spaced with privacy in mind. Get the real camping experience without any of the hassle.
