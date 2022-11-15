Black Tree Announces Its Expansion into Luxury Cabin Vacation Rentals

LAKE GEORGE, Colo., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Black Tree Resort announces the expansion of Black Tree Estates, their luxury cabin vacation rentals for the 2022 Holiday Season.

Committed to offering family and friends a luxury experience in nature no longer ends when the camping season is over. Black Tree Resort has grown its offering to include Black Tree Estates, a collection of three luxury cabins to accommodate various group sizes and needs.

Guests can choose from three luxury cabins: The Lodge is a true log cabin (3500 sq ft) with a rustic feel and all the modern amenities. This gorgeous and well-appointment cabin features a natural geode stone fireplace with an open concept living area and an updated kitchen and appliances. The home sleeps 8-12 guests with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Complete with a 3-car garage and a game room with pool table and bar area perfect for entertaining.

The Manor is an amazing mountain home, within walking distance of the National Forest. This 6,860 sq ft custom-built home is perfect for living the mountain lifestyle! Sleeps up to 12 guests. This 2-primary suite and 2-bedroom home boasts a Great Room with a grand floor-to-ceiling river rock fireplace and a wall of windows with a huge wrap-around deck. In addition to a huge bonus Family Room, guests can enjoy a Sauna Steam Room. Allergen friendly, sorry no pets.

Or on the cozier side, The Ranch House is a rustic, modern, 1800 sq ft, one-level that features beautiful views of Pikes Peak. Sleeps 8 guests. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Primary bedroom (King) w/on-suite bathroom with copper soaking tub and shower, 2nd bedroom (Queen), 3rd bedroom with bunk bed and a pull-out couch. The Living room is complete with smart tv and a new open concept living area with a brand-new kitchen.

Nabil shares, "We've already had parties book multiple units to accommodate large family gatherings and are excited to help our guests create holiday memories that last a lifetime right here at Black Tree in the gorgeous Rocky Mountains."

Guests are encouraged to book at www.blacktreeresort.com soon to avoid the holiday rush.

ABOUT BLACK TREE RESORT

Black Tree is a luxury outdoor resort that crafts customized and comfortable camping adventures for active families, groups, and couples who want to reconnect with what's most important. We curate your ideal luxury camping experience with modern conveniences and ease. For more information, please visit www.blacktreeresort.com.

