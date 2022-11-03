Black Tree Resort Announces Luxury Camping Gift Certificates in Time for Holiday Giving

Gift the Experience of a Lifetime for Your Loved Ones this Holiday Season

LAKE GEORGE, Colo., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Black Tree Resort announces their Luxury Camping Gift Certificates are now available for purchase for the 2022 Holiday Season.

Black Tree Resort has been offering a luxury camping experience since 2019 and wanted to make gift-giving simple and easy. Now gift-givers can surprise loved ones with an experience of a lifetime in one of their luxury tented cabins during their open season, or in one of three large multi-family lodges open year-round.

Black Tree Resort Luxury Tent Black Tree Family Lodge

"More and more people are looking to gift experiences. Instead of adding more stuff to their lives, conscious consumers are paring down and trading a life of consumption and excess for experiences and memories," says Black Tree Resort Founder, Nabil Saweeres.

A stay at Black Tree Resort offers guests their private escape under the stars. Whether you're staying in one of their beautifully appointed white canvas tents complete with two queen-size beds, high thread count sheets, warm wool Pendleton blankets, a wood-burning stove, private bathroom, and solar-powered indoor and outdoor lighting, or enjoying the comforts of your own kitchen with multiple bedrooms, a game or workout room and television for late night family movies, Black Tree's got you covered.

ABOUT BLACK TREE RESORT

Black Tree is a luxury outdoor resort that crafts customized and comfortable camping adventures for active families, groups, and couples who want to reconnect with what's most important. We curate your ideal luxury camping experience with modern conveniences and ease. To purchase gift certificates or for more info, please visit www.blacktreeresort.com.

