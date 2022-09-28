Black Tree Resort Expands to Include Luxury Cabins in Time for Fall and Winter Travelers

LAKE GEORGE, Colo., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Tree Resort continues to grow its hospitality offering, adding three luxury cabins.

The newly acquired and renovated cabins are directly across the street from Black Tree Resort's 15-tent property. The proximity allows cabin guests access to the resort's service staff. "Unlike most short-term vacation rentals, our guests get the privacy of a home with the benefit of someone to call should you need anything," says owner Nabil Saweeres.

Guests have access to 350 private acres and are less than four miles from Eleven Mile Canyon Reservoir and the infamous Dream Stream. Surrounded by Pike National Forest, there's no shortage of trails to hike and explore. Only an hour from Colorado Springs and two hours from Denver, Black Tree offers nearby lakes, rivers, and trails, as well as local sightseeing, making it a sought-after destination. Based on the demand for an elevated outdoor experience, the three-year-old business was ready to expand its footprint.

Saweeres adds, "The vision behind Black Tree Resort has always been to bring people together in nature to make memories of a lifetime. We want to invite even more people to have that experience and to extend our 'High End meets High Country' service in the colder months, making nature accessible all year round."

ABOUT BLACK TREE RESORT

Black Tree is a luxury outdoor resort in Colorado. We craft customized and comfortable camping adventures for active families, groups, and couples who want to reconnect with what's most important. We curate your ideal luxury camping experience with modern conveniences.

Black Tree offers guests a private escape under the stars. A white canvas tent houses two queen-size beds complete with high thread count sheets, warm wool Pendleton blankets, a wood-burning stove, and solar-powered lighting. Guests enjoy private amenities outside each tent, including a furnished deck, a picnic table where gourmet meals are delivered, and a fire pit surrounded by Adirondack chairs where s'mores are delivered nightly. Each tent receives a golf cart to enjoy the property and a private bathroom to clean up after a day of hiking, horseback riding, white water rafting, UTVing, and other local adventures. For more information, please visit www.blacktreeresort.com.

